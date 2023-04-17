In an action-packed week, the Verona baseball team had a four-game winning streak, hit two home runs and juniors Alex Rech and Jack DeTienne combined tossed a no-hitter.
Verona (4-1, 3-0 Big Eight) played four games in a five-day stretch. The Wildcats had their four-game winning streak snapped after a 3-2 walk-off loss to DeForest on Saturday, April 15, at DeForest High School.
Verona opened the week with a 13-0 five-inning win over Beloit Memorial on Tuesday, April 11, at Stampfl Field. Rech and DeTienne then combined to toss a no-hitter in a 14-0 win over Janesville Parker in five innings on Wednesday, April 12, at Riverside Park.
The Wildcats completed the season sweep of Beloit Memorial – rolling by the Purple Knights 15-5 in five innings – on Thursday, April 13, at Telfer Park in Beloit. The Wildcats averaged 10 hits per game and both senior Riley Peterson and DeTienne hit home runs. Verona junior Nate Novinska is hot to start the season with a five-game hitting streak and eight RBIs this season.
“He has a nice approach at the plate and a really good swing,” Verona coach Brad D’Orazio said of Novinska. “We brought him up at the end of last year and after watching him in practice and tryouts we knew he could swing the bat. We have been able to just let him go.”
DeForest 3, Verona 2
DeForest scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally for a walk-off win over Verona on Saturday, April 15.
A bunt by the Norskies led to a throw to first base that got away and DeForest scored the game-tying run. Peterson then had a wild pitch and the Norskies scored the game-winning run.
“I’m trying to keep it all in perspective,” D’Orazio said of Peterson’s unusual lack of command. “It’s still early in the season. I know he will bounce back from this.”
The Wildcats entered the top of the seventh tied at 1. Verona senior Atticus Marse crushed an RBI triple to left to give the Wildcats a 2-1 lead.
Verona junior Tre Grignon went 2-for-3 with a runs scored. Novinska finished 2-for-3 and Marse was 2-for-4 with one RBI.
DeTienne – a Xavier University commit – pitched four shutout innings and allowed only two hits. He struck out nine and walked two. Peterson – a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee commit – tossed 2 ⅓ innings in relief and gave up two earned runs on two hits, while striking out six and walking four.
DeForest’s Cullen Kirchberg tossed a complete game to get the win. He gave up two runs on eight hits, while striking out five and not issuing a walk.
Verona 15, Beloit Memorial 5, 5 inn.
Grignon and Novinska combined for six hits to power the Wildcats to a five-inning victory over Beloit Memorial on April 13, at Telfer Park.
The Wildcats broke the game open with a five-run second to take a 5-2 lead. Grignon went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and one RBI. Novinska finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
The Wildcats pounded out 13 hits in five at-bats. Michael Scharenbroch finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and DeTienne went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Senior Aiden Haack scored three runs and two two stolen bases. Marse also drove in two runs.
The Wildcats used three pitchers. Junior Dylan Hesch started and tossed one inning. He gave up two unearned runs on one hit and walked four. Noah Witkowski tossed three innings in relief to get the win. He surrendered two runs on two hits, struck out four and walked two.
Verona 14, Janesville Parker 0, 5 inn.
Rech and DeTienne combined to throw a no-hitter to beat the Vikings on April 12, at Riverside Park.
Rech tossed four no-hit innings, striking out three and walking five. DeTienne tossed one shutout inning and struck out one.
“I think it definitely speaks to our depth,” D’Orazio said. “Alex pitched great for the first four innings.”
Verona scored three runs in the first and five runs in the second to build an 8-0 lead. DeTienne also did damage at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored, two RBIs and two stolen bases. Grignon finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two stolen bases. Both Novinska and Peterson knocked in three runs. Lars Brotzman drove in two runs.
Verona 13, Beloit Memorial 0, 5 inn.
Peterson entered the home opener with the Verona baseball team with something to prove.
He wanted to show a designated hitter wouldn’t be needed in the lineup when he is pitching. Peterson did that going 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs to lead Verona to a 13-0 five-inning win over Beloit Memorial on Tuesday, April 11, at Stampfl Field in Verona.
On the mound he tossed a two-hit shutout in four innings of work. Peterson struck out seven and walked just one.
“I was trying to tell my coach that I can swing it,” Peterson said. “I had to prove him wrong.”
Verona jumped on Beloit Memorial starting pitcher Decarlos Nora for three runs in the first inning. Nora walked Marse. After Marse stole second base, DeTienne doubled to center.
Senior Mason Armstrong then crushed a two-run single to center to score Marse and DeTienne. With two outs, Novinska delivered an RBI double to score Armstrong to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 3-0.
Armstrong was on base all three times he batted, finishing 2-for-2 with two RBIs, a walk and two runs scored. Grignon knocked in two runs. The Wildcats pounded out 10 hits in four at-bats.
“I felt like they weren’t trying to do too much,” D’Orazio said. “They were hitting their pitches going the opposite direction when they needed to. I thought they really had balanced approaches and weren’t swinging for the fences.”
Verona had three extra base hits in the first two innings. The Wildcats broke the game open, batting around the order in a seven-run second. Peterson led off with a triple to center. Nora then walked Verona Haack and Marse.
Nora walked four in the second and Verona capitalized. The Wildcats scored a run on a passed ball and a second run on a throwing error by Beloit Memorial catcher Ruddy Ramirez’s wild throw down to third base. Grignon had an RBI single to right to give the Wildcats a 6-0 lead.
Novinska walked and Brotzman had an RBI single to left. Hesch followed with a sacrifice fly that scored a run to extend the lead to 8-0. Peterson then added a two-run single to give the Wildcats a 10-0 lead.
With one out, Peterson blasted a two-run home run in the fourth. It marked the first home run he has hit in his high school career.
“We were up a lot and I was just swinging for a hit,” Peterson said. “I looked up and I was like, ‘the wind better take that.’”
Peterson wasn’t satisfied with his first start this season, he said he could have pitched better.
“I walked a guy and could have commanded it better,” he said. “I could have worked on my changeup more. I didn’t throw it much.”
D’Orazio said Peterson’s command pitching with an early lead was key.
“Every time he goes out there we feel really good about our chances,” D’Orazio said. “I thought he was throwing hard today and able to spot pitches.”