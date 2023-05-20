A big first inning lifted Verona past No. 16 Arrowhead 6-1 in a nonconference game on Saturday, May 20, at Arrowhead High School.
That came after Verona earned a Big Eight split with Middleton. The Wildcats won 11-2 on Thursday, May 18, in Middleton, while the Cardinals captured an 8-2 victory on Friday, May 19, at Stampfl Field.
Riley Peterson and Owen Davis homered as Verona rolled by Madison East 14-3 in a Big Eight Conference game on Tuesday, May 16, at Warner Park in Madison.
Verona (14-8, 11-7 Big Eight) has won five of its last six games.
Verona 6, Arrowhead 1
Verona scored four runs in the top of the first and never trailed from there. Jack DeTienne went five innings for the Wildcats on the mound, giving up no earned runs on five hits. He added four strikeouts. Braden Rozga tossed the final two innings, giving up no runs on one hit.
Peterson and Mason Armstrong both collected a pair of hits to go along with two runs scored. Tre Grignon also had two hits. Armstrong knocked in a pair of runs.
Verona 11, Middleton 2
The Wildcats led 3-2 heading into the sixth inning but racked up eight runs the final two frames to cruise to a conference win.
Armstrong went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a pair of runs. Peterson also went 3-for-3 and had three RBIs to go along with three runs. Owen Davis drove in four runs off two hits.
Nolan Witkowski pitched six innings, allowing one earned run on two hits. He struck out five.
Middleton 8, Verona 2
The Cardinals plated six runs in the seventh to break a 2-2 tie. Peterson pitched six innings and gave up just one earned run. He added seven strikeouts and surrendered five hits.
Verona 14, Madison East 3
Peterson hit a three-run homer in the top of the first inning to put the Wildcats up 5-0. Davis drove in himself and Peterson when he connected on a two-run home run in the top of the fifth to give Verona a 10-3 lead.
Dylan Hesch earned the win on the mound for the Wildcats – going four innings and giving up three earned runs off four hits. Bryson Kundinger and Alex Rech both pitched one inning and surrendered no runs.
Peterson finished with three RBIs and two runs. Atticus Marse, DeTienne and Davis all had two hits each.