Fielding woes plagued Verona in a 14-4 loss to Sun Prairie East on Wednesday, June 21, at Stampfl Field.
The Cardinals scored six runs in the first inning. Two runs came on a pair of errors. Verona committed four errors in the game and used six pitchers. With the loss, Verona drops to 3-2.
After scoring one run on an error in the first, Sun Prairie East’s Drew Kavanaugh delivered an RBI single. Van Vogler then came through with an RBI single to extend the Cardinals’ lead to 3-0. Sun Prairie’s Joey Tamboli then had a two-run double and the Cardinals scored another run on an error to take a 6-0 lead.
Verona scored one run in the fourth to cut the Cardinals’ lead to 7-1. Verona’s Dylan Hesch went 3-for-5 with two runs scored. Nicholas Filandrinos and Wes Willenburg each knocked in a run for Verona.
Kavanaugh pitched five innings and limited Verona to one earned run on four hits. He struck out four and walked two.
Verona starting pitcher Zach Mahaffey started and gave up six runs – three earned on five hits in one inning and struck out two.
Both Verona’s Brady Patten and Finn Norberg each tossed one shutout inning in relief.
The Cardinals pounded out 18 hits. Tamboli went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Vogler finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored and Kavanaugh went 2-for-6 and knocked in two runs.