Verona sophomore Tre Grignon understands the role he is expected to play for the Verona baseball team on a hot streak.
Grignon went 3-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored and was only a home run short of hitting for the cycle to help lead Verona to a 12-2 six-inning win over DeForest in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship on Thursday, June 2, at Stampfl Field.
“I’m excited and it feels amazing knowing I did something key for my team tonight,” Grignon said. “I know what my job and role with the team is. As a sophomore, I know they are not expecting me to hit the ball 500 feet. I know I have to put the ball in play and do some situational hitting and on defense I have to field everything efficiently and make good throws.”
Verona (19-7) advances to play Waunakee (19-6) in a Division 1 sectional semifinal on Tuesday, June 7, in Waunakee.
Leading by just one run going into the bottom of the fifth inning, Verona took advantage of DeForest’s defense unraveling and the Wildcats batted around the order and erupted for seven runs. The big inning featured three triples. The Wildcats scored two runs on a pair of errors by the Norskies and two runs on wild pitches.
Grignon crushed a triple to center. Matthew Keel then reached on a dropped fly ball in center field and Grignon scored to give the Wildcats a 3-1 lead. Verona’s Seth Tobie walked. Senior teammate NJ Elias knocked in a run on a sacrifice fly. Senior Mason Fink then walked and Tobie scored on a wild pitch to give Verona a 5-1 lead. Junior Mason Armstrong followed by drilling an RBI triple to center. Senior Max Steiner then lined an RBI triple to right center. Grignon later came through with an RBI single to give the Wildcats a 9-1 lead.
“We didn’t swing at balls out of the zone and we were able to get on top of balls in the zone in that inning,” Verona coach Brad D’Orazio said. “The ball was carrying really well.”
Armstrong finished 4-for-5 with one RBI. The Wildcats pounded out 15 hits. Steiner finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs and senior Nick West helped his own cause on the mound, going 3-for-5 with one RBI.
West pitched six innings to earn the win. He gave up two earned runs on four hits. West struck out two, walked one and hit one. He was happy the Wildcats won the regional, but he wasn’t satisfied with his performance.
“I feel like I struggled a little bit pitching, but the bats showed out,” West said. “I struggled early with my fastball command.”
Verona will be making its eighth sectional appearance in the past 10 years.
“We are on a hot streak now and we want to keep it going,” West said. “It feels great. I’m excited to see what we can do. As a senior, it feels do or die right now.”
Early on, it didn’t take the Wildcats long to jump on the Norskies. Fink walked in the first and a courtesy runner stole second base. One batter later, Steiner delivered an RBI single to left to give Verona a 1-0 lead.
“I think we came out with a lot of energy in the dugout,” Grignon said. “Everyone was locked in on the team. We knew what we had to do and we executed it terrifically.”
Sectional preview
The strength for Verona all season has been pitching. It’s been at the forefront in the Wildcats’ 11-game winning streak.
Unlike softball, baseball plays both of its sectional tournament games on the same day — Tuesday, June 7, in Waunakee.
“I think it’s the best sports day of the year,” D’Orazio said.
The top pitchers for the Wildcats this season have been West, who is 6-2 with one save with a 1.14 ERA with 43 strikeouts. Southpaw Riley Peterson is 4-1 with a 2.53 ERA. He has struck out 45 in 27 ⅔ innings and walked only 14. Senior Logan Neuroth has posted a 2-1 record, 2.88 ERA and has racked up 30 strikeouts in 26 ⅔ innings. Senior EJ Jachinski has not given up an earned run in 19 innings and is 1-1 with 20 strikeouts.
Verona is back in the sectional after Madison Memorial beat the Wildcats 3-1 in a regional final last year to snap the team’s run of seven straight sectional appearances. Verona has been knocking on the door to state and just may have the pitching and timely hitting to break though.
“We went so many years in a row,” D’Orazio said. “It felt weird to be at home last year. “I’m excited we get a chance to play in the sectional with a chance to go to state.”
The only team hotter than Verona may be Sun Prairie (24-3), who enters the sectional with a 17-game winning streak.
The Wildcats have two players hitting above .400. Armstrong leads the team hitting .426 with one home run, 18 RBIs and 21 runs scored. Steiner is hitting .402 with one home run, 24 RBIs and 15 runs scored. Senior NJ Elias (.319 ) has scored 21 runs and has a team-high five stolen bases as the leadoff hitter. Mathew Keel has come on late in the season and is hitting .272 with 10 RBIs.
Verona will face a Waunakee team that has seven pitchers who have logged 13 or more innings this season. Waunakee’s Lawson Kuhn leads the team in wins (six). When Waunakee beat Sun Prairie 3-2 earlier this season, it was Taylor Stevens who tossed a shutout for six innings. Stevens is 2-2 and has struck out 33 in 30 innings. At times, he has been prone to walks with 14.
Waunakee’s Cody Nelson is second on the team in wins (four) and has surrendered just two earned runs in 16 ⅔ innings. The late-game stopper is Jack Shepski, who has four saves and three wins this season. The Warriors use him in the late innings when they are in a jam. He has struck out 20 in 15 innings this year and has given up only four earned runs.
The Warriors’ lineup has been productive all year and the offense is led by Howie Rickett, who is hitting .444 with 20 RBIs and tied for the team-led with 24 runs scored. The other power bat in the Warriors’ lineup is Luke Shepski, who is hitting .328 with one home run and 20 RBIs this season. The two table setters at the top of the lineup are Jack Shepski and Tate Schmidt. Shepski is hitting 3.13 with 10 RBIs and 24 runs scored. Schmidt is hitting .289 with 12 RBIs.
Few teams in the sectional have as potent of a lineup as Sun Prairie, the Big Eight Conference champion that won the Division 1 state championship last year. Sun Prairie senior Davis Hamilton, a North Dakota State commit, is hitting a team-best .471 with 25 RBIs and a team-best 33 runs scored. Few players are as hot as Sun Prairie senior Addison Ostrenga, a University of Iowa football commit, who heads into the sectional with an 18-game hitting streak. Ostrenga is hitting .462 with 35 RBIs and 25 runs scored this year. He was an Iowa baseball commit from 2020 before flipping his commitment with the Hawkeyes to football in July 2021.
Another player who drives in key runs is Isaac Wendler, who is hitting .378 with 17 RBIs and 28 runs scored. The Cardinals usually use Sam Ostrenga as the leadoff hitter. He’s hitting .324 with 12 RBIs and 24 runs scored. He along with Hamilton jump-start many of the Cardinals’ scoring chances.
Sun Prairie swept two regular season games from Middleton about two weeks ago.
The top hitter for Middleton is Easton Zempel, who is batting a team-best .386 with two home runs and 17 RBIs this season. Stephen Paulsen (batting .333 with 23 runs scored) is the table setter at the top of the lineup for Middleton. However, it’s Jaron Sarnacker (.285) who leads the team in RBIs with 18.
When Middleton lost to Sun Prairie 3-0 on May 17, it was Zempel who pitched five innings and limited Sun Prairie to one earned run.
D’Orazio wouldn’t tip his hand on which pitcher he would start against Waunakee and who he may be leaning towards to pitch the sectional championship. Verona split two games with Sun Prairie this season. When the Wildcats beat Sun Prairie 6-2 on April 12, it was West who pitched five innings and limited them to one earned run.