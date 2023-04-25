A gem from Jack DeTienne lifted the Verona baseball team to a 5-1 Big Eight win over Sun Prairie West on Monday, April 24, at Verona High School.
Verona dropped its first Big Eight Conference game of the season after a 3-1 loss to Janesville Parker on Wednesday, April 19, at Stampfl Field.
Verona 5, Sun Prairie West 1
DeTienne got the win on the mound, allowing no earned runs on four hits in six innings of action. He struck out eight while issuing just one walk. Riley Peterson went 2-for-2 and scored twice to lead the Wildcat offense.
Owen Davis drove in a team-best two runs.
Verona (5-2, 3-1 Big Eight) scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 3-1 lead. The Wildcats plated a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Parker 3, Verona 1
The Vikings plated two runs in the first inning and added another score in the top of the fifth to take a 3-0 lead. The Wildcats got its lone run when Aiden Haack scored on a wild pitch with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
A ground out ended the game with Peterson – who doubled in the inning – at third. Both teams collected four hits each.
Nolan Witkowski pitched a no-hit five innings for Verona. He struck out seven and issued no walks. Alex Rech started the game and gave up an earned run on four hits. He struck out three.
Peterson finished 2-for-3 at the plate. Parker rode Carter Smalley’s arm to its win. Smalley pitched 6 ⅓ innings, giving up one earned run on three hits. He struck out 11 batters and walked just one.