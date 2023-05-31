The No. 3-seeded Verona baseball team defeated No. 14-seeded Madison East 6-1 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal on Tuesday, May 30, at Stampfl Field.
Led by an early home run off the bat of junior Jack DeTienne and a strong pitching performance from sophomore Nolan Witkowski, the Wildcats were able to take the lead early and never look back.
Verona (17-10) will host No. 11-seeded DeForest (13-13) in a regional championship on Thursday, June 1, at Stampfl Field. With a win, the Wildcats can clinch their second straight WIAA sectional berth. It won’t come easy though, as they fell to DeForest 3-2 on April 15.
Despite the early loss, DeTienne is confident about the rematch.
“They’re nothing we can’t handle,” he said.
Verona couldn’t have dreamed of a better way to start the game. In the top of the first, Witkowski put the Purgolders down in order. Senior outfielder Atticus Marse then drew a lead-off walk in the bottom frame before DeTienne came up and mashed a long ball over the left field fence.
DeTienne said he was sitting fastball in that at-bat.
“When I hit it, I didn’t actually think it was gone,” he said.
He finished 2-3 and led the team in RBIs with three.
Verona head coach Brad D’Orazio went on to praise DeTienne’s hitting approach after the game.
“He hit a home run the first time up and then the next time up, he really squared one back up the middle,” D’Orazio said.
East fought back and scored a run in the top of the third, cutting the lead to 2-1. Verona answered though, and put up three runs of their own in the bottom half.
A keen eye from Marse drew another walk to lead off the bottom half. He then reached second base, and the hot bat of DeTienne was able to drive him in. Nate Novinska singled, putting runners on first and third with no outs. Senior Aiden Haack pinch ran for Novinska and stole second base. A wild throw led to DeTienne scoring, making the score 4-2. Senior designated hitter Riley Peterson would then hit a RBI fielder’s choice to top off the inning.
The Wildcats then got some more insurance in the fourth inning off Garrison Codde’s RBI single to right field. The score would stay at 6-1 for the rest of the game.
Witkowski pitched a gem, striking out eight in six innings and allowing just one run.
“We feel good about him throwing versus anybody,” D’Orazio said.
As for Witkowski, he was also happy with his performance.
“My curveball was really working well for me,” he said. “I was trying to get ahead in the count and work from ahead.”
The sophomore pitcher also gave credit to junior catcher Novinska.
“He was working really hard blocking a lot of balls,” Witkowski said.
Wildcats’ junior pitcher Bryson Kundinger would come in and pitch a scoreless seventh to close the door on the Purgolders.