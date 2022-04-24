The Verona baseball team split a pair of nonconference games on Saturday, April 23.
Max Steiner drove in five runs as Verona defeated Hortonville 5-0 at Milkmen Field in Franklin. The Wildcats lost to Marquette University High School 4-1 at The Rock Complex in Franklin.
Nick West pitched his ninth straight hitless inning after Verona’s 8-1 Big Eight Conference win over Janesville Parker on Thursday, April 21, at Stampfl Field in Verona.
Logan Neuroth and Charlie McChesney combined for a shutout and Steiner had another five-RBI day as the Wildcats defeated Janesville Parker 11-0 in a Big Eight game on Tuesday, April 19, at Riverside Park in Janesville.
Verona 9, Hortonville 5
Verona (5-4, 4-2 Big Eight) scored one run in the bottom of the first inning and had four runs in both the third and fourth. Steiner went 3-for-4 with two runs and a game-high five RBIs.
Steiner connected on a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth to give Verona a 9-2 lead. Steiner also tripled and singled in the victory, just a double short of hitting for the cycle.
NJ Elias scored three times out of the leadoff spot and recorded a double.
Garrett Hoppe pitched four innings, allowing one hit, no earned runs, while striking out five. Tre Grignon tossed three innings of work, giving up five hits and three earned runs. He struck out two.
Marquette 4, Verona 1
Elias drove in the Wildcats’ lone run, which came in the bottom of the fifth. McChesney and EJ Jaschinski both pitched two scoreless innings.
McChesney allowed no hits on 39 pitches, while striking out two. Jaschinski allowed one hit and struck out two on 45 pitches.
Verona 8, Parker 1
West got the start and pitched four hitless innings, striking out seven batters. West pitched five hitless innings in his last start against Sun Prairie on April 12. In his last nine innings, West has allowed no hits, no earned runs and has racked up 10 strikeouts.
Verona scored in every inning but one. The Wildcats took a 6-0 lead early on thanks to a four-run third.
West combined with Jaschinski for a one-hitter. Jaschinski tossed three innings of work, allowing one hit, no earned runs, while striking out three.
Matthew Keel led the Verona offense with two hits and a pair of RBIs. Mason Fink scored twice in the win and added one RBI.
Verona 11, Parker 0
Verona entered the fourth inning tied 0-0 with Parker, but plated two runs in the top of the inning. The Wildcats scored four and five runs in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively.
Neuroth started the game, tossing five innings of action. Neuroth allowed two hits, no runs, while striking out eight batters on no walks. McChesney pitched one inning, allowing no hits or runs. He struck out a pair of batters.
Steiner finished 3-for-4 at the plate, racking up five RBIs. Steiner was one of five Verona players to collect a double in the win. Elias went 3-for-3 out of the leadoff spot, scoring twice and driving in a run. Fink and Mason Armstrong both recorded two RBIs and scored twice. Armstrong finished with two hits.
Verona out hit Parker, 13-2.