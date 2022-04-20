Logan Neuroth and Charlie McChesney combined for a shutout and Max Steiner drove in five runs as the Verona baseball team defeated Janesville Parker 11-0 in a Big Eight Conference game on Tuesday, April 19, at Riverside Park.
Verona (3-3, 3-2 Big Eight) entered the fourth inning tied 0-0 with Parker, but plated two runs in the top of the inning. The Wildcats scored four and five runs in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively.
Neuroth started the game, tossing five innings of action. Neuroth allowed two hits, no runs, while striking out eight batters on no walks. McChesney pitched one inning, allowing no hits or runs. He struck out a pair of batters.
Steiner finished 3-for-4 at the plate, racking up five RBIs. Steiner was one of five Verona players to collect a double in the win. NJ Elias went 3-for-3 out of the leadoff spot, scoring twice and driving in a run. Mason Fink and Mason Armstrong both recorded two RBIs and scored twice. Armstrong finished with two hits.
Verona out hit Parker, 13-2.