When the first pitch is made in the National Junior College Division II World Series, it will have a Verona hometown feeling with two Verona Area High School graduates.
Both freshmen Nick West and Andres Kleinsek are pitchers for Madison College baseball team, which is making its fifth straight NJCAA Division II World Series appearance. The World Series kicks off on Saturday, May 27, in Enid, Oklahoma, and runs through Saturday, June 3. Madison College has made a record six World Series appearances from 2010-15.
The WolfPack feature a deep pitching rotation. Both West and Kleinsek are tied for third on the team in win (6). Kleinsek is second on the team in ERA (2.52). He has racked up a record of 6-1 with 36 strikeouts and 14 walks in 39 ⅓ innings.
West has been just as impressive, posting a 6-1 mark with a 2.70 ERA. He has struck out 26 and walked only seven in 33 ⅓ innings.
Kleinsek played baseball at NJCAA Division II Bryant and Stratton College last year, where he posted a 1-2 record with a 3.04 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 ⅔ innings. Both Kleinsek and West played for the Verona Cavaliers Home Talent League team after graduating from VAHS. West was an honorable mention Division 1 all-state selection last year for Verona. He was a two-time Big Eight All-Conference selection.
The WolfPack won back-to-back Division II national titles in 1996 and 1997. Verona alumnus Justin Scanlon, a player and manager for the Verona Cavaliers HTL team, is an assistant coach at Madison College.
Other notable players on the WolfPack’s roster are Carson Shepard (Sun Prairie) and Eamonn Mulhern (Madison East).