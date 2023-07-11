Some high school baseball catchers will get a feeling of what it’s like to be in Major League Baseball when they get a chance to call pitches with new technology aimed to speed up the pace of play.
The National Federation of State High School Association’s baseball rules committee has approved the use of one-way communication devices between a coach in the dugout and a team’s catcher for calling pitches starting in the 2024 season. The WIAA also agreed to the rule change that will start next spring.
For some teams that will mean doing away with the old philosophy of using hand signals to a catcher to call pitches. It will mean even more high school booster clubs raising about $1,200 for a walkie-talkie-type device and ear piece.
“I think it’s exciting to offer that,” Verona coach Brad D’Orazio said. “I don’t even know what to expect with it. I’m intrigued to see how it works. It’s what our kids are seeing on TV at the other levels.”
Coaches have been leaning on communicating signs to the catcher, who then communicate a sign to the pitcher. With an electronic device, coaches can have catchers go to the mound to talk to a pitcher in a jam, call for a pickoff throw or pitch out to save a coach’s mound visit.
D’Orazio said at higher levels of baseball some former Verona players are getting used to having to work with a pitch clock. Like with any new technology being incorporated into the game, D’Orazio is aware there could be some speed bumps.
“I’m sure we will have some kinks and bugs at first,” he said.
D’Orazio said the Wildcats will still probably use some hand gestures as a backup plan for calling pitches if they get a one-way communication device and there is a breakdown.
The new rule prohibits coaches from communicating with any other player except the catcher on defense and with any player while batting. The coach is required to be in the dugout when using the one-way communication device.
“This change is consistent with the growth of the game and is indicative of a measured and responsible approach to enable technology into our level of competition,” said Elliot Hopkins, NFHS Director of Sports and Educational Services and liaison to the NFHS Baseball Rules Committee. “The committee has made these changes to maintain the balance between offense and defense; increase the pace of play; and will responsibly manage technology so there is no advantage gained by schools that have more available resources than some of their contemporaries. Creating a level playing field is paramount to education-based athletics.”
The Verona baseball team used the Rapsodo, a baseball pitching analysis tracking software program. The program gives coaches and players data pitch design analysis. The Rapsodo helped Verona pitchers track the velocity of pitches and spin rates. There is a strong correlation between spin rate and swinging-strike percentage thank velocity and swinging-strike percentage.
“The pitchers really thought it (Rapsodo) was really beneficial,” D’Orazio said. “It provided them different data points for their release points on a fastball, curveball and changeup.”