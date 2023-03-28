With a duo of Division I college committed pitchers, the Verona baseball team will ride its pitching in the hopes of contending for a Big Eight Conference championship and trip to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament this spring.
The top two pitchers back for the Wildcats are senior Riley Peterson – a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee commit – and junior Jack DeTienne – who has verbally committed to Xavier.
Peterson, a lefty, went 4-1 with a 2.24 ERA en route to earning first-team all-conference honors last year.
“He’s able to throw three pitches,” Verona coach Brad D’Orazio said. “The fastball is where it starts. He has a plus fastball to play off of.”
DeTienne went 2-0 as a pitcher last year and has been clocked over 90 mph with his velocity.
“He throws really hard,” D’Orazio said of DeTienne. “When he throws his changeup and breaking ball for strikes, I think he is really tough to hit.”
Both Peterson and DeTienne will shoulder the innings load and are expected to be two of the top pitchers in the conference.
“I think they will be a good combination to lead us on the mound,” D’Orazio said.
It helps that Verona returns four starters from a team that made a run to the WIAA Division 1 sectional for the eighth time in 10 years. The Wildcats reeled off 11 straight wins last year and lost to Waunakee 3-0 in a Division 1 sectional semifinal. Verona finished last season 19-8, won a regional title and took third in the Big Eight.
“I think it’s expected that we continue to work hard, to be at the top of the conference and make a run in the postseason,” D’Orazio said. “We hope to compete for a Big Eight championship and a state berth.”
Verona senior Mason Armstrong is a cornerstone in the middle of the Wildcats’ lineup. Armstrong – a first-team Big Eight All-Conference outfielder and honorable mention all-state selection – hit .423 with one home run, 18 RBIs and 21 runs scored last year.
The other starters back are junior third baseman Tre Grignon, who hit .300 last season and DeTienne at shortstop. Both seniors Atticus Marse and Aiden Haack are returning letterwinners who had a couple of starts last year, D’Orazio said.
He said Armstrong, Grignon and DeTienne will be vocal leaders.
The Verona junior varsity 1 team went 23-2 last year and many of those players will be counted on in the varsity lineup this season.
D’Orazio said five junior newcomers who could contribute are Garrison Codde (outfield), Dylan Hesch (infield, picther), Alex Rech (pitcher), Nate Novinska (catcher) and Michael Scharenbroch (catcher).
Verona hasn’t practiced outside yet as of Monday, March 27. Yet, D’Orazio is confident that the newcomers will deliver as they get adjusted.
“Just looking at how they swing the bat, I’m confident that they will come up and have success,” he said. “They all hit well at the JV level last year.”
With Sun Prairie split into two schools this year – Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West – D’Orazio said Janesville Craig, ranked 15th in the Wisconsin Prep Baseball Report’s preseason state rankings, is the preseason favorite to win the conference championship.
Janesville Craig will be led by senior Aiden Schenk – a North Dakota State commit – who won six games on the mound. The lefty also hit .414 will be the centerpiece of the Cougars’ offense. Craig senior shortstop Jake Schaffner, also a North Dakota State commit, hit .500 last season and ranks inside the state’s top-25 prospects in the Class of 2023.
D’Orazio said Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Verona and Middleton should also be in the mix.