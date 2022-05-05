Senior NJ Elias talked about the challenge of anxious Verona hitters having to stay patient against wild Madison La Follette pitchers instead of being free swingers looking to do damage on every pitch.
“It’s for sure frustrating sometimes,” said Elias, who went 2-for-5 with three RBIs to lead Verona to a 13-6 Big Eight Conference win over La Follette on Wednesday, May 4, at Stampfl Field in Verona. “It’s kind of bittersweet. We are scoring runs and winning games, but I know everyone on this team would rather hit the ball for sure.”
Four La Follette pitchers combined walked 10 and walked in four runs. Six of the 10 Wildcat hitters who walked came around to score.
Verona (8-6, 6-4 Big Eight) was clinging to a three-run lead after four innings. The Wildcats broke the game open after batting around in a six-run fifth inning to knock La Follette relief pitcher Anzel Doucette out of the game. Verona’s Garrett Hoppe led off the fifth with a single to left. Doucette then walked Verona’s Tre Grignon. Senior Mason Fink reached on an error to load the bases. Doucette then walked Seth Tobie to bring in a run to give the Wildcats a 6-2 lead. Elias then came through with a clutch two-run single to right off Lancer relief pitcher Evan Robertson to extend Verona’s lead to 8-2.
“Guys just realized it (the pitches) were not going to get past their hands so just sit back and try to drive it to right field and then if you are out front just make them make plays,” Elias said. “Coach (D’Orazio) always preaches make in-game adjustments and sometimes we do and today we did and got some hits.”
Atticus Marse followed with a two-run single past third base to give the Wildcats a 10-2 lead. Verona scored a second run in the inning on an error to take a nine-run lead.
Verona senior Nick West pitched five innings to get the win. He gave up two runs on two hits, while striking out four and walking two.
“I thought he (West) was dominant and pitched very well,” Verona coach Brad D’Orazio said. “He’s one of the best guys in the conference. He’s tough on any team and great any time he’s on the mound for us.”
The Lancers rallied with four runs in the top of the sixth without hitting the ball out of the infield. Elias pitched in relief and battled some wildness. He walked four in the sixth and walked in one run. The Lancers scored two runs on wild pitches and one on a passed ball.
Hoppe went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a walk. Mason Armstrong was on base four of the five times he batted, going 0-for-1 with four walks. Marse also drove in three runs.
The Wildcats jumped on the board in the first. Armstrong walked and senior Max Steiner followed by beating out an infield single. Hoppe then delivered an RBI single to left.
After the Lancers tied the game at 1 on a sacrifice fly in the second, Verona answered with a three-run bottom of the second off La Follette starting pitcher Carter Borcherding. Sophomore Jack DeTienne singled to left and Tobie walked. Elias reached on a misplayed fly ball in right field to load the bases. Borcherding walked in a run. Doucette came on in relief and walked in two more runs to give the Wildcats a 4-1 lead.
“I was happy with our approach,” D’Orazio said. “A couple guys hit the ball where it was pitched and went with it. If balls were a little out of the zone or higher we were able to hit them where they were pitched.”