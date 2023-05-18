Riley Peterson and Owen Davis homered as the Verona baseball team rolled by Madison East 14-3 in a Big Eight Conference game on Tuesday, May 16, at Warner Park in Madison.
Peterson hit a three-run homer in the top of the first inning to put the Wildcats up 5-0. Davis drove in himself and Peterson when he connected on a two-run home run in the top of the fifth to give Verona a 10-3 lead.
Dylan Hesch earned the win on the mound for the Wildcats – going four innings and giving up three earned runs off four hits. Bryson Kundinger and Alex Rech both pitched one inning and surrendered no runs.
Peterson finished with three RBIs and two runs. Atticus Marse, Jack DeTienne and Davis all had two hits each.