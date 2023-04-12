Senior Riley Peterson entered the home opener with the Verona baseball team with something to prove.
He wanted to show a designated hitter wouldn’t be needed in the lineup when he is pitching. Peterson did that going 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs to lead Verona to a 13-0 five-inning win over Beloit Memorial on Tuesday, April 11, at Stampfl Field in Verona.
On the mound he tossed a two-hit shutout in four innings of work. Peterson – a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee commit – struck out seven and walked just one.
“I was trying to tell my coach that I can swing it,” Peterson said. “I had to prove him wrong.”
Verona (2-0, 1-0 Big Eight) jumped on Beloit Memorial starting pitcher Decarlos Nora for three runs in the first inning. Nora walked Verona senior Atticus Marse. After Marse stole second base, junior Jack DeTienne doubled to center.
Senior Mason Armstrong then crushed a two-run single to center to score Marse and DeTienne. With two outs, Verona junior Nate Novinska delivered an RBI double to score Armstrong to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 3-0.
Armstrong was on base all three times he batted, finishing 2-for-2 with two RBIs, a walk and two runs scored. Junior Tre Grignon knocked in two runs. The Wildcats pounded out 10 hits in four at-bats.
“I felt like they weren’t trying to do too much,” Verona coach Brad D’Orazio said. “They were hitting their pitches going the opposite direction when they needed to. I thought they really had balanced approaches and weren’t swinging for the fences.”
Verona had three extra base hits in the first two innings. The Wildcats broke the game open, batting around the order in a seven-run second. Peterson led off with a triple to center. Nora then walked Verona senior Aiden Haack and Marse.
Nora walked four in the second and Verona capitalized. The Wildcats scored a run on a passed ball and a second run on a throwing error by Beloit Memorial catcher Ruddy Ramirez’s wild throw down to third base. Grignon had an RBI single to right to give the Wildcats a 6-0 lead.
Novinska walked and senior Lars Brotzman had an RBI single to left.
Junior Dylan Hesch followed with a sacrifice fly that scored a run to extend the lead to 8-0. Peterson then added a two-run single to give the Wildcats a 10-0 lead.
Grignon knocked in a run on a sacrifice fly in the third. Verona junior Owen Davis led off with a single in the fourth. Marse walked twice and scored two runs.
With one out, Peterson blasted a two-run home run in the fourth. It marked the first home run he has hit in his high school career.
“We were up a lot and I was just swinging for a hit,” Peterson said. “I looked up and I was like, ‘the wind better take that.’”
The Purple Knights only had four runners get into scoring position and were 0-for-6 hitting with runners in scoring position. Nora had a double in the second. Peterson then struck out two straight batters. After walking Kaleefth Hobson-Thomas, he got Jordan Toubl to ground out to DeTienne at shortstop.
The Purple Knights had a golden scoring opportunity in the fourth after Peterson walked Nora leading off. Brooks Mitchell then doubled. Peterson then struck out Mike Nora and got Hobson-Thomas to line out to DeTienne. He then struck out Toubl to end the threat.
“I think they definitely have some talent,” D’Orazio said of Beloit Memorial. “I think if they stick with it they will surprise people and win some games. We definitely weren’t taking them lightly.”
Verona’s Braden Rozga tossed a perfect fifth inning.
Peterson wasn’t satisfied with his first start this season, he said he could have pitched better.
“I walked a guy and could have commanded it better,” he said. “I could have worked on my changeup more. I didn’t throw it much.”
D’Orazio said Peterson’s command pitching with an early lead was key.
“Every time he goes out there we feel really good about our chances,” D’Orazio said. “I thought he was throwing hard today and able to spot pitches.”