Pitching in the postseason has come with ease to Verona senior Riley Peterson the past two seasons.
After throwing 2 ⅔ shutout innings in a Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Waunakee last season, the UW-Milwaukee commit was handed the ball to start in this year’s WIAA Division 1 regional final. Peterson was up to the challenge, tossing a three-hit shutout to lead the Verona baseball team to a 7-0 win over DeForest on Thursday, June 1, at Stampfl Field.
It marked a rematch of last year’s regional championship that Verona won 12-2.
Verona (18-10) advances and will play Monona Grove in the Division 1 La Crosse Central sectional on Tuesday, June 6, at Copeland Park in La Crosse.
Third-seeded Verona opened up the postseason with a 6-1 win over No. 14-seeded Madison East in a Division 1 regional semifinal on Tuesday, May 30, at Stampfl Field.
Verona 7, DeForest 0
Peterson dominated from the get-go, striking out five in the first three innings and nine over five innings.
“I was feeling confident from the second I picked up the ball,” he said. “In the bullpen, I knew my breaker was working and something I could use to my advantage.”
First pitch strikes were a big part of Peterson’s success. In five innings, the southpaw recorded 11 first pitch strikes.
“When you do that, you’re going to have successful outcomes every time,” Peterson said.
After Peterson pitched a three up, three down first inning, the Wildcats managed to string together a two-out rally in the bottom half that would lead to a run. Junior catcher Nate Novinska started off the rally with a single. Senior Aiden Haack would pinch-run for Novinska and advance to third base the next at-bat after a Mason Armstrong single. A wild pitch ensued, and Haack would score and put Verona on the board first.
In the bottom of the second, Verona managed to score three more runs off of DeForest miscues. Junior Tre Grignon led off the inning and reached on a dropped third strike. A sacrifice bunt off the bat of junior Owen Davis would lead to an error and place runners on first and third with no outs. Garrison Codde, who was batting out of the nine spot for Verona, hit an RBI infield single to score Grignon. Sacrifice flies from senior Atticus Marse and junior Jack DeTienne would give Verona a four-run edge going into the third.
Verona kept their foot on the gas and put up three more runs in the bottom of the third. Armstrong led off the half with a double to the left-center field gap. He advanced to third on a wild pitch and Peterson punched him with an RBI groundout to first. Grignon would reach on another DeForest error. Owen Davis was then hit by a pitch before Codde reached on an error. Marse was then hit by a pitch and DeTienne capped off the scoring with an RBI walk. Marse and DeTienne tied for the team lead with two RBIs each. Armstrong went 2-for-4 with a single and double.
Verona junior Braden Rozga would pitch the last two innings in relief of Peterson. He struck out two and gave up no runs during his time of work.
Verona 6, Madison East 1
Led by an early home run off the bat of DeTienne and a strong pitching performance from sophomore Nolan Witkowski, the Wildcats were able to take the lead early and never look back.
Verona couldn’t have dreamed of a better way to start the game. In the top of the first, Witkowski put the Purgolders down in order. Marse then drew a lead-off walk in the bottom frame before DeTienne came up and mashed a long ball over the left field fence.
DeTienne said he was sitting fastball in that at-bat.
“When I hit it, I didn’t actually think it was gone,” he said.
He finished 2-3 and led the team in RBIs with three.
Verona head coach Brad D’Orazio went on to praise DeTienne’s hitting approach after the game.
“He hit a home run the first time up and then the next time up, he really squared one back up the middle,” D’Orazio said.
East fought back and scored a run in the top of the third, cutting the lead to 2-1. Verona answered though, and put up three runs of their own in the bottom half.
A keen eye from Marse drew another walk to lead off the bottom half. He then reached second base, and the hot bat of DeTienne was able to drive him in. Novinska singled, putting runners on first and third with no outs. Haack pinch ran for Novinska and stole second base. A wild throw led to DeTienne scoring, making the score 4-2. Peterson would then hit a RBI fielder’s choice to top off the inning.
The Wildcats then got some more insurance in the fourth inning off Codde’s RBI single to right field. The score would stay at 6-1 for the rest of the game.
Witkowski pitched a gem, striking out eight in six innings and allowing just one run.
“We feel good about him throwing versus anybody,” D’Orazio said.
As for Witkowski, he was also happy with his performance.
“My curveball was really working well for me,” he said. “I was trying to get ahead in the count and work from ahead.”
The sophomore pitcher also gave credit to his catcher, Novinska.
“He was working really hard blocking a lot of balls,” Witkowski said.
Wildcats’ junior pitcher Bryson Kundinger would come in and pitch a scoreless seventh to close the door on the Purgolders.