Colorado Rockies minor league hitting coach Trevor Burmeister, a Verona native and 2009 Verona Area High School graduate, is bringing a three-week-long Dawg Ball hitting camp to town in early December.
Registration is underway for the hitting camp slated for Dec. 10, Dec. 17 and Dec. 31 at the Verona hitting complex behind Stampfl Field. The Dawg Ball hitting camp is open for youth players from second grade through seventh grade and advanced camp for players in eighth grade through high school seniors. Limited two-hour time slots for hitting instruction are available for both the youth and advanced camps.
Players who attend the hitting camp will work with Burmeister, owner and instructor of the Dawg Ball camp, in conjunction with Nick Gile, a Menomonee Falls native, who is playing professional baseball in the Rockies organization. Campers will receive six total hours of hitting instruction in three sessions.
Burmeister, who has been a minor league hitting coach with the Rockies Arizona Complex League for rookies for three seasons, was the ABCA/Baseball America Assistant Coach of the Year in NJCAA in 2019 at Madison College. Burmeister played baseball at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, before starting his coaching career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He spent time in travel baseball, coaching the GRB Rays and the collegiate summer level with the Madison Mallards.
“It is important to me that we get as many Verona kids in the camp as possible, since I once was a youth player, and a Verona High School player not too long ago,” Burmeister said. “We want to separate ourselves as an experience where the kids feel like they are a part of something, and where they feel the impact we give them individually with these small group camps. We don’t have another camp like this on our schedule, so I am most excited for this opportunity to impact these campers, and the kids of Verona.”
The camp also serves as a fundraiser for Verona Little League. Registration for the camp is $300. A sibling discount is available by contacting Burmeister at tburmeister@dawgballcamps.com. To register and for more information, visit the website at DawgBallCamps.com.
“This is also a fundraiser for the Verona baseball program as a portion of the registrations will be given back in the form of a credit to be spent on equipment or any of their needs,” Burmeister said.
Burmeister said the Dawg Ball camps are educational based and focus on giving specific hitters tools so they can improve. Each camper gets a pre-made hitting journal to encourage growth and lifelong learning. Each journal will contain learning points and visuals. During hitting instruction, Burmeister and Gile will use “What’s That Straps” video playback and weighted balls.
The Dawg acronym stands for disciplined, accountable, winners, grit and sacrifice.
If You Go
What: Dawg Ball hitting camp
When: Dec. 10, Dec. 17, Dec. 31
Registration cost: $300
Where: Verona Hitting Complex behind Stampfl Field, Verona
To register visit: DawgBallCamps.com