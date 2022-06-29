Three Verona baseball teams won championships in the Verona Little League’s Wildcat Walk-off Tournament on Sunday, June 26, at Ceniti Park.
All four of Verona’s teams advanced to championship games. The teams that won titles are Verona 13U, Verona 11U and Verona 9U. The Verona Black 10U team finished second place. Three of the combined four home runs the Wildcat teams hit came on a breezy Sunday with the wind blowing out on some of the fields. It made for some perfect hitting weather after a rain delayed the start of the tournament on Saturday, June 25.
Verona 13U Orange
Carson Genin went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored to lead Verona to a 14-4 win over Oregon in the championship on June 26.
Verona pounded out 17 hits and scored seven runs in the second inning. Maxwell Lubenow went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. He helped his own cause on the mound.
Lubenow pitched three innings to get the win. He gave up one run on three hits, struck out three and walked one.
Jack Guenzler-Soda finished 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored. Max Schultz went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and Caden Martin was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Emmitt Vukobrat went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Verona earned a chance to play for the championship after a big game from Dejon Knutson in the semifinals. Knutson went 2-for-3 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Wildcats to a comeback 7-6 win over Dodgeville.
Knutson hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to spark a four-run inning by the Wildcats to win it. He also crushed a two-run home run to left in the third to tie the game at 3.
He did his job on the mound too. Knutson pitched five innings to get the win. He gave up two earned runs on three hits, while striking out five and walking two.
Guenzler-Soda also scored two runs.
In the team’s first game on June 25, Verona edged Waterloo 6-5. Evans Bartell went 2-for-2 with one RBI and one run scored.
Verona was locked in a game tied at 4 in the fourth. Schultz delivered a go-ahead RBI single. The Wildcats scored three runs in the fourth to take a 6-4 lead.
Guenzler-Soda pitched two innings and gave up one run on seven hits.
Verona 11U Black
Kaleb Weber had at least one hit in every game during the tournament to lead Verona to the title.
Weber went 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored to help Verona clip Dodgeville 5-2 in the championship game on June 26.
Henry Steger pitched three innings and gave up one earned run on one hit. He struck out four and walked one.
Steger finished 2-for-3 at the plate and Ryan Allen drove in two runs.
In the semifinal game, Verona beat Mount Horeb 10-4. Weber went 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs to power the Wildcats.
Steger finished 2-for-3 at the plate and knocked in three runs. Mason Carlson went 2-for-2.
Steger pitched two innings and gave up two runs on two hits. He struck out three and walked three.
Verona was coming off an 11-4 win over Mount Horeb in a pool game on Saturday. In that game, Myles Steger went 2-for-2 with one RBI and two runs scored. Weber drove in three runs.
Braxton Jagla pitched three innings and gave up four runs on seven hits, while striking out three and walking four.
Verona pulled out a tight game 5-3 over Oregon in the first game on Saturday. The Wildcats rallied with a four-run third. The key singles in the big inning came from Weber, Henry Steger and Everett Ruder.
Jagla went 2-for-2. Ryan Allen tossed two shutout innings and struck out one to get the win.
Verona 10U Black
Nolan Thomas went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, but the Verona Black 10U team lost the championship to Fond du Lac 13-7.
To reach the title game, Verona slugged its way to a 19-9 win over Dodgeville in a semifinal. The Wildcats exploded for 15 runs in the second. Drew Weidkamp delivered an RBI double and also had a two-run home run to right as the Wildcats batted around in the big inning. The other key hits in the inning were Ben Harvey’s RBI double, Justin Cevas’ RBI single, Thomas’ RBI triple, Jacob Sheaffer’s RBI single, Owen Lloyd’s RBI double. Harvey and Taylor Priboth each also had RBI doubles. Priboth finished 4-for-4 with three RBIs and four runs scored. Thomas went 4-for-4 with three RBIs.
The Wildcats racked up 22 hits. Sheaffer went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and Harvey was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Weidkamp went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored and Llyod finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
In pool play, Verona clipped Dodgeville 2-1 on June 25. Three Verona pitchers limited Dodgeville to three hits. Lloyd pitched two innings and gave up just two hits. He struck out four and walked one.
Verona’s Will Nagrocki had a big performance in the first game of the tournament to lead the Wildcats to a 7-3 victory over Reedsburg.
Nagrocki went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Cuveas finished 2-for-2 at the plate to help his own cause.
On the mound, Cuevas pitched two innings and gave up one run on one hit and struck out two.
Verona 9U Black
Jaxson Brummer and Jack Martinelli combined to have four hits and drove in four runs in Verona’s 7-3 win over Impact-Iowa Grant in the championship on June 26.
Verona jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first on Brummer’s RBI triple and an RBI groundout by Martinelli. Both Brummer and Martinelli finished 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs. Teddy Allred also drove in two runs.
Maddox Nolting pitched two innings to earn the win. He gave up one run on one hit and struck out five.
Verona rolled by Sauk Prairie 14-9 in the semifinal. Nolting went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Martinelli finished 3-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored and one RBI. Lincoln Knepp went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Colin Timmerman was 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Allred knocked in three runs.
In the final pool play game on June 26, Verona beat Waunakee 13-3. Lincoln Knepp went 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Cooper Dautermann also finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Crosby Sergeant and Jet Haver each knocked in two runs.
Verona crushed the Regals 18-2 in the first game of the tournament. The Wildcats scored eight runs in the second and nine runs in the third.
Knepp and Nolting each had a team-high three RBIs. Ryan Hopp, Brummer, Sergeant and Dautermann all knocked in two runs.