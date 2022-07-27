The Verona 16U team continued its hot streak winning the Team Exposure Wisconsin Showcase July 14-16 at Carthage College in Kenosha.
Verona 16U won four elimination games on Sunday, July 16, including two in extra innings. Braden Rozga hit a walk-off home run in the championship game to beat the Stars 16U 4-3. Verona followed that up by going 2-1 in a tournament at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf, Iowa, July 23-24.
Bettendorf Tournament
Micah Genin had three hits and Bryson Kundinger delivered two hits and drove in four runs to lead Verona past Tristate Sandlot 14-6 on Saturday, July 23.
Verona trailed by one run after two innings. The 16U Wildcats broke the game open with a five-run third to take an 8-4 lead.
Verona’s Ryan Schiessl also had two hits.
Elliott Lapin pitched 4 ⅓ innings and struck out six to get the win.
On Sunday, July 24, Verona clipped Milwaukee RBI in a pitchers’ duel 2-1. Schiessl pitched a complete game and gave up one run on four hits and struck out seven.
The Richfield Rockets’ Braycen Burg tossed a no-hitter to lead the Rockets to a 2-0 win over Verona on Sunday.
Verona’s Kjeran Hanson pitched three shutout innings and struck out one. Verona’s Nathan Kirwan tossed two shutout innings in relief.
The Rockets scored two runs in the sixth to win it.
Team Exposure Wisconsin Showcase
Rozga hit a walk-off two-run home run in thrilling fashion to give Verona a 4-3 win over the Stars 16U in the championship.
After losing two games by one run on Saturday, July 16, the Wildcats had to win four elimination games on Sunday to capture the title. Genin had two hits.
Hanson tossed 6 ⅓ innings and gave up three runs. He struck out 10 to earn the win.
To reach the title game, Verona beat Milwaukee RBI 5-4. The Wildcats had RBI hits from Rozga, Lars Brotzman and Schiessl.
Schiessl pitched four innings and allowed two runs, while striking out four. Kundinger tossed three innings and surrendered two runs.
Brotzman delivered a walk-off hit to knock in the game-winning run in a 5-4 victory over Windy City Prospects Orange on Sunday.
Brotzman led Verona with three hits. Dylan Hesch had two RBIs.
Hesch pitched five innings and gave up five runs. He struck out eight. Kundinger tossed 2 ⅔ shutout innings in relief.
In the first elimination game on Sunday, Verona edged Fastball USA 4-2.
Genin had two hits and one RBI. Brotzman came through with two hits and two RBIs. Schiessl added two hits to help his own cause on the mound. He pitched a complete game and gave up two runs on four hits. He struck out six in a dominating performance.
The Wildcats lost a pair of games by one run on Saturday, July 16. Verona opened the tournament with a 4-3 loss to Bombers 16U and a 2-1 loss to Milwaukee RBI.
Rozga had two hits and knocked in two runs in the victory over the Bombers. Genin also had two hits.
Hanson pitched five innings. He gave up one run and struck out two.
In the second game against Milwaukee RBI, Kirwan had two hits and knocked in one run. Hesch delivered two hits.
Kirwan pitched a complete game and gave up one run, while striking out two.