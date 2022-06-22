Max Miller delivered a game-winning RBI single in the sixth inning to lead the Verona 8U baseball team to a thrilling 8-7 walk-off win over Sauk Prairie in the championship of the Verona Little League Battle in the Burbs Tournament on Sunday, June 19, at Ceniti Park.
The VLL Battle of the Burbs Tournament featured games at four age groups — 8U, 11U, 12U and 14U. The Verona Black 11U team went 2-2 and lost to Sauk Prairie 8-5 in a semifinal. Both the Verona 14U and 12U teams went 0-3 and lost quarterfinal games on Sunday.
“I think the goal is to have so much fun we want to keep playing games in the tournament,” Verona 12U coach and former Verona Little League board member Charlie Huckelberry said. “If we can win a few that’s good. The focus is on having fun.”
Verona 8U
Miller was the hero with the game-winning single in the bottom of the sixth inning to clip Sauk Prairie.
Alex McElgunn went 3-for-3. Keaton Laessig finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Verona pounded out 18 hits.
Andrew Hawkins, Miller and Miles Woodruff each went 2-for-3 with one RBI.
Verona opened the tournament with a 15-3 win over Sun Prairie on June 18. The Wildcats racked up 24 hits. Hawkins went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Miller went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and drove in two runs. Evan Schutte finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
Blake Hinrichs went 2-for-2 and Wesley Bowdish was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Sam Rockwell finished 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBis. Laessig and Andrew Brink each went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Verona then slugged its way to a 17-6 win over Sauk Prairie in a second game on June 18. Hinrichs led the way at the plate, going 4-for-4 with one RBI. Brink finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored, while Laessig was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
The Wildcats had 29 hits and every player in the lineup had at least one hit. Schutte went 3-for-3 with one RBI. McElgunn finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Miller went 2-for-3 with one RBI. Rockwell also knocked in three runs.
In their third game on June 18, Verona rolled past Dodgeville 17-3. The Wildcats had 26 hits. The hitting leaders were Rockwell who went 4-for-4 with six RBIs and Jake Osten was 4-for-4 with four runs scored and one RBI. McElgunn finished 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs. Laessig went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Bowdish also was 2-for-3.
Verona 11U
The Wildcats got out to a strong start, but couldn’t contain the hot Sauk Prairie bats from rallying for a comeback 8-5 win in a semifinal on June 19.
Verona jumped out to a 3-0 lead, sparked by Kaleb Weber’s RBI single.
Sauk Prairie exploded for a seven-run third. The big inning was sparked by a two-run home run. The Eagles took a three-run lead and didn’t relinquish it.
Weber went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, two stolen bases and one RBI. Henry Steger finished 2-for-2 at the plate with two RBIs. Myles Steger went 2-for-3.
Henry Steger pitched three innings and gave up five runs on eight hits, while striking out one and walking four.
The Eagles had nine stolen bases.
To get to the semifinal, Verona beat Power 11U 8-5 in a quarterfinal on June 19. The Wildcats jumped out to a 3-0 lead, highlighted by Weber and Henry Steger’s RBI singles in the first. The Wildcats had 10 hits. Henry Steger went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Ryan Allen finished 2-for-2 at the plate with two runs scored and two stolen bases. Myles Steger went 2-for-3 with one RBI.
Weber pitched three innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits. He struck out one and walked three. Mason Carlson tossed two innings in relief and gave up two earned runs on four hits and walked one.
The Wildcats played two games the first day of the tournament on June 18 Verona beat Waunakee A 13-7. Myles Steger went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Carlson also went 2-for-3 at the plate and knocked in two runs. Everett Ruder finished 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored.
Carlson pitched three innings and gave up two earned runs on six hits and struck out one.
In the second game on June 18, Verona lost a tight game to Middleton 8-6. The Wildcats limited the Cardinals to five hits, but committed two errors.
Allen tossed two innings and gave up three earned runs on three hits. He struck out one and walked four. Carlson also pitched two innings and gave up two earned runs on two hits, while striking out two and walking one.
Verona 12U
Verona 12U lost a heartbreaker 13-12 to Pulaski in the bottom of the fifth inning. Pulaski delivered a two-run double to cap a walk-off win.
Pulaski scored nine runs in the fifth to seal the comeback victory.
Verona’s Colin Weidkamp went 2-for-2 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored. The 12U Wildcats also got home runs from Mitchell Krueger and Jackson Huckelberry. Krueger drove in three runs.
Verona then lost to Sauk Prairie 14-9. Krueger led the way at the plate going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Brady Bowdish knocked in two runs and scored two runs. James Harvey also drove in two runs.
In a 9-1 loss to Middleton, Krueger went 2-for-2 with a home run.
Verona 14U
The Verona 14U team lost a slugfest to Reedsburg 18-8 in the first game of pool play on June 18, at Ceniti Park.
Maddox Boado went 2-for-2 with one RBI. The Wildcats pounded out 14 hits. Jack Clark went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Jenner Alexander hit a home run and Sam Olson also knocked in two runs.
Verona then lost to Tri-County 13-1 in the second game on Saturday. Tri-County limited the Wildcats to three hits. Sawyer Martin had a double for Verona. Ben Fulton and Alexander each had singles.
In bracket play on June 19, Verona lost to Middleton 10-0. Martin had a single for the lone hit for the Wildcats.