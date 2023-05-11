The Verona baseball team fell to Sun Prairie East 4-2 on Tuesday, May 9, in Sun Prairie.
The Big Eight Conference loss marked the third loss in their last six games for the Wildcats (9-7, 7-6 Big Eight), who are going through one of their toughest stretches this season. This stretch is largely due to back-to-back series against Big Eight powerhouses Janesville Craig – who is ranked No. 1 in the state in Prep Baseball Report’s Power 25 – and Sun Prairie East (14-1, 11-1 Big Eight), who sits at No.13 in the Power 25.
The game was a pitching duel, as Verona junior Jack DeTienne squared off against Sun Prairie East senior southpaw Zach Brzenski. DeTienne went the whole game, striking out five, and surrendering four runs, three of which were earned. Brzenski pitched a complete game gem for the Cardinals, allowing just two runs on two hits and three walks, while striking out six.
“He threw three different pitches for strikes and landed his offspeed pitches early,” said Verona head coach Brad D’Orazio, when talking about Brzenski.
As for DeTienne, D’Orazio said that his performance was great.
“We had three errors on three plays that have to be made and we can’t expect our pitchers to strike everybody out,” added D’Orazio.
Sun Prairie East started off hot, as junior center fielder Sam Ostrenga singled to right to start the bottom half of the first. Ostrenga then stole second and third, and an error allowed him to score. Ostrenga tallied three stolen bases in the contest. DeTienne struck out the last two batters and the Cardinals led 1-0 after the first inning.
In the third, the Cardinals kept their bats going and scored two more runs, one of them coming off of an Ostrenga single, and the other resulting off a throwing error. The Wildcats netted three errors in the contest, all of them coming in the first three innings.
“When you have two hits and three errors, that’s not a great recipe for success,” D’Orazio said.
The Wildcats responded though, and in the top of the fourth, they netted two runs off of a Tre Grignon fielder’s choice and a Cardinals’ throwing error, which brought the score to 3-2. Scoring on the play were pinch runners Aiden Haack and Max Jones.
After the fourth, the bats went cold for both teams until Sun Prairie East senior Jack Watkins hit an RBI single to right in the bottom of the sixth to give the Cardinals an insurance run.
A bright spot for Verona was the bat of senior Mason Armstrong, who went 1-1 with a single and two walks.
“I’m just trying to catch barrels and do whatever I can to get on base,” Armstrong said.