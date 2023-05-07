The Verona baseball team had a pair of chances to knock off Janesville Craig from the ranks of the unbeatens, but came up short both times.
The Cougars handed the Wildcats a 10-2 loss in a Big Eight Conference game on Saturday, May 6, in Verona. That came after Craig earned a 7-0 win over Verona in a conference game on Tuesday, May 2, at Riverside Park in Janesville.
Sandwiched in between the losses to the Cougars was a Big Eight sweep of Madison Memorial and a nonconference victory over Monona Grove for the Wildcats. Verona defeated Madison Memorial 9-4 on Friday, May 5, at Stampfl Field and 5-4 on Thursday, May 4, at Mansfield Stadium.
The Wildcats (9-6, 7-5 Big Eight) rallied to collect a 3-2 nonconference victory over Monona Grove on Wednesday, May 3, at Monona Grove High School.
Janesville Craig 10, Verona 2
Craig – ranked No. 3 in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association – moved to 14-0 overall and a 11-0 in the Big Eight standings with the win. Nate Novinska hit a solo home run in the loss for Verona. Atticus Marse collected a pair of hits out of the leadoff spot.
Riley Peterson and Marse both pitched two innings each and gave up just one earned run apiece. Peterson struck out four.
Craig scored five runs in the top of the third inning to take a 6-1 lead.
Verona 9, Madison Memorial 4
The Wildcats’ relief pitchers came up big with a combined 5 ⅔ innings of scoreless pitching. Max Jones tossed two innings in relief and gave up no runs off four hits. He also struck out three. Bryson Kundinger got the win in relief by pitching 3 ⅔ innings. He didn’t give up a hit or a walk.
Mason Armstrong drove in a team-best two runs and scored once. Novinska and Tre Grignon both collected two hits each.
The Wildcats’ big innings came from a three-run first and a three-run fifth.
Verona 5, Madison Memorial 4
The Spartans responded to the Wildcats’ one-run first with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Verona scored single runs in the second and third innings and took its 5-4 lead with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth.
Marse and Grignon combined for four RBIs with two each. Jack DeTienne scored twice in the victory. Armstrong had two hits. Nolan Witkowski pitched five innings for Verona – allowing two earned runs on five hits. He struck out nine. Braden Rozga earned the save with 1 ⅔ hitless innings of work.
Verona 3, Monona Grove 2
Verona trailed 2-0 before plating three runs in the top of the sixth inning. The Wildcats’ one-two pitching punch of DeTienne and Kundinger combined to give up just one earned run on three hits. DeTienne pitched five innings and allowed just one earned run on two hits. He also struck out five. Kundinger tossed two innings and surrendered just one hit and no runs.
DeTienne also led the offense with a pair of hits and two RBIs. DeTienne had a two-out, two-run single to give Verona its 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth inning. Grignon scored the Wildcats’ other run in the inning with a sacrifice fly to right field.
Lars Brotzman had a hit and scored once.
Janesville Craig 7, Verona 0
The Cougars pulled away with six runs combined in the fifth and sixth innings after holding a 1-0 lead the majority of the game. Craig narrowly outhit Verona 6-5.
Peterson pitched 4 ⅓ innings for the Wildcats – surrendering two earned runs off five hits. He also struck out four batters. DeTienne went 2-for-3 . Peterson, Aiden Haack and Brotzman also had hits in the loss.