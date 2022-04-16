The Verona baseball team earned a regular-season split against Sun Prairie with a win on Tuesday and a loss on Thursday.
Verona defeated Sun Prairie 6-2 on April 12, at Stampfl Field in Verona. That was followed up with the Wildcats falling 3-0 to the Cardinals on April 14, at Sun Prairie High School.
Verona 6, Sun Prairie 2
Nick West and Riley Peterson combined to toss a one-hitter for the Wildcats. West started and got the win, throwing five innings. He allowed no hits or earned runs, while striking out three. Peterson came on in relief and pitched two innings. He gave up just one hit, one earned run and struck out five.
The Wildcats (2-3, 2-2 Big Eight) took a 1-0 lead when Matthew Keel scored on an error in the bottom of the third inning. Mason Fink singled on a line drive to left field to score NJ Elias to make it 2-0.
Verona extended its advantage to 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth when Tre Grignon singled on a ground ball to right field to score Mason Armstrong. Keel singled on a pop fly to score Max Steiner to make it 4-0.
Sun Prairie got on the board with a run in the top of the fifth. Verona got one back in the bottom of the inning when Fink scored on a wild pitch. The Cardinals plated one in the top of the sixth and Jack DeTeinne gave the Wildcats some insurance with a run in the bottom of the inning to make it 6-2.
Sun Prairie 3, Verona 0
Sun Prairie scored once in the bottom of the first inning and got some insurance with one run in both the third and fourth innings.
The Wildcats collected four hits on the day and committed four errors.
Garrett Hoppe and Armstrong both went 1-for-2 at the plate for Verona. Peterson came on in relief, pitching 2 ⅓ innings. He gave up no hits, no runs, while striking out a pair of batters.