Verona senior Max Steiner had two multi-hit games and helped the Wildcats sweep the season series against Madison East and pull out a nonconference win over DeForest.
Verona (12-7, 9-5 Big Eight) slugged its way to a 14-7 win over DeForest on Friday, May 13, at Stampfl Field. The Wildcats were coming off a 10-6 win over Madison East on Thursday, May 12, at Stampfl Field in Verona and a 5-0 win over the Purgolders on Tuesday, May 10, at Warner Park in Madison.
Verona has won seven straight games since a 5-0 loss to Middleton on April 28.
Verona 14, DeForest 7
Steiner had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Wildcats to a five-inning victory over the Norskies on May 14, at Stampfl Field.
The Wildcats scored four runs in the first inning and three runs in the second to take a 7-0 lead. Verona’s Matthew Keel drove in three runs.
Verona junior Riley Peterson pitched four innings, gave up six runs and struck out six. Verona overcame four errors for the second straight game and that led to several unearned runs.
Verona 10, Madison East 6
The Wildcats had a four-run sixth inning to pull out the win over the Purgolders on May 12, at Stampfl Field in Verona.
Keel had two hits and Steiner knocked in two runs. The Wildcats took advantage of six errors by the Purgolders.
Verona’s EJ Jaschinski pitched three innings and struck out five. Sophomore Jack DeTienne tossed 2 ⅓ shutout innings and struck out four.
Verona 5, Madison East 0
Verona senior Nick West tossed a three-hit shutout to stymie Madison East on May 10, in Madison.
West struck out eight in six innings of work. He received plenty of help from the Wildcats’ offense.
Junior Mason Armstrong had two hits and two RBIs. Tre Grignon added two hits and West helped his own cause with two RBIs.