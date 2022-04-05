The weather has not been kind to start the spring sports season.
So much so that Verona had its season-opener pushed back three days and wasn’t able to have a single practice on a baseball diamond before its first game.
In its first action on a field this season, the Verona baseball team fell to Milton 5-1 in a chilly nonconference season-opener on Monday, April 4, at Milton High School.
“It was our first time on a baseball diamond,” Verona head coach Brad D'Orazio said. “I can’t tell you the last time that’s happened. It’s been a long time.
“At the end of the day, good to at least get them out there and get some reps.”
Milton — ranked No. 6 in the state by Prep Baseball Report — scored the final four runs of the game after the contest was deadlocked at 1-1.
Milton struck first in the bottom of the first inning when Jordan Bundy doubled to score Braylen Vande Berg. Verona — ranked No. 21 in Prep Baseball Report’s preseason polls — answered in the top of the second as Max Steiner singled on a fly ball to score Mason Armstrong. Seth Tobie singled the next at-bat to load the bases with one out for the Wildcats.
Milton pitcher Jack Campion got out of the inning with a fly out followed by a fielder’s choice.
“That’s a tough situation not to score,” D’Orazio said. “Things like that, we definitely want to capitalize on.”
The Red Hawks quickly took back the lead in the bottom of the second inning. Vande Berg singled in a run and Milton scored on an error to take a 3-1 lead.
Milton added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to make it 5-1.
Although Verona was finally able to get on a baseball field, it didn’t mean the weather was much better. The game featured 40-degree weather to go along with some wind.
“Both teams had some hard hit balls that the wind just killed,” D’Orazio said.
The Red Hawks outhit the Wildcats 7-4. Tre Grignon finished 2-for-3 at the plate for Verona. Steiner and Tobie had the Wildcats’ two other hits. Nick West drew two walks.
Grignon got the start for Verona, allowing one earned run in one inning of action. Logan Neuroth tossed 2 ⅔ innings, striking out three while allowing one hit and no runs. Tyler Wield pitched two innings and gave up no runs and struck out a pair.
“I think overall for the first time out it (pitching) was pretty good,” D’Orazio said. “Being nonconference, we wanted to try and get a lot of guys in.”
Campion started and pitched five innings for Milton. He allowed three hits, one run and struck out three. Vande Berg finished 3-for-4 at the plate for the Red Hawks. Milton’s Gavin Kilen — the No. 1-ranked player in the 2022 class by Prep Baseball Report — went 1-for-3 with a run.