The Verona baseball team knocked off defending Division 1 champion Milton 5-2 in a season-opening game on Monday, April 3, at Milton High School.
The game featured just six hits – three by each team. Verona and Milton both scored two runs in the fifth inning. The Wildcats added three runs (two in sixth and one in seventh) in the final two innings while holding the Red Hawks scoreless.
Four Verona pitchers combined to give up three hits, two earned runs and nine strikeouts. Alex Rech tossed four innings, surrendering two hits, no runs, while striking out five batters. Nathan Kirwan and Riley Peterson both pitched one inning and gave up no runs. Peterson struck out three batters.
Nate Novinska powered the Verona offense with a pair of hits and three RBIs. He also scored one run when he hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh to extend the Wildcat lead to 5-2.
Jack DeTienne scored once and batted in a run. Verona committed just one error on defense.