The Verona baseball team rallied to collect a 3-2 nonconference victory over Monona Grove on Wednesday, May 3, at Monona Grove High School.
Janesville Craig stayed unbeaten after its 7-0 win over Verona in a Big Eight Conference game on Tuesday, May 2, at Riverside Park in Janesville.
Verona 3, Monona Grove 2
Verona (7-5, 5-4 Big Eight) trailed 2-0 before plating three runs in the top of the sixth inning. The Wildcats’ one-two pitching punch of Jack DeTienne and Bryson Kundinger combined to give up just one earned run on three hits. DeTienne pitched five innings and allowed just one earned run on two hits. He also struck out five. Kundinger tossed two innings and surrendered just one hit and no runs.
DeTienne also led the offense with a pair of hits and two RBIs. DeTienne had a two-out, two-run single to give Verona its 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth inning. Tre Grignon scored the Wildcats’ other run in the inning with a sacrifice fly to right field.
Lars Brotzman had a hit and scored once.
Craig 7, Verona 0
The Cougars – ranked No. 7 in Division 1 – pulled away with six runs combined in the fifth and sixth innings after holding a 1-0 lead most of the game. Craig narrowly outhit Verona 6-5.
Riley Peterson pitched 4 ⅓ innings for the Wildcats – surrendering two earned runs off five hits. He also struck out four batters. DeTienne went 2-for-3 . Peterson, Aiden Haack and Brotzman also had hits in the loss.