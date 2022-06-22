Jacob Kisting, a 2021 Verona Area High School graduate, in his first season at Bradley received the team’s Mike Dunne Award as the top pitcher.
Kisting went 6-4 in the 15 games he started as a freshman. He finished with a 4.88 ERA and struck out 79 in 83 innings. He turned into the ace for the Braves and led the team in starts (15), wins (6) and innings pitched (83).
Bradley finished 20-29 and fifth in the Missouri Valley Conference with an 11-10 record.
Lund, Gonzaga fall in NCAA Blacksburg Regional
Stephen Lund helped Gonzaga reach the Blacksburg Regional in the NCAA Tournament during a historic season.
Gonzaga couldn't rally and lost to Columbia 15-6.
Lund hit .209 and started 22 games for the Zags. He hit two home runs and had 16 RBIs. After getting hits in eight of his first 10 games, the former Verona Wildcat struggled to close the season, going 1-for-18.
Lund had a .974% fielding and committed just one error.
Gonzaga went 37-19, won a second straight West Coast Conference championship and earned an NCAA Tournament bid for the 12th time. It tied the mark for the fifth-most wins in the history of the program.
Slonim leads trio of Verona players at Edgewood
A trio of former Verona baseball players finished their season playing at Edgewood College.
Edgewood senior Jacob Slonim, a 2017 VAHS graduate, hit .281 with three home runs and 28 RBIs. He had a .364% on-base and had 10 stolen bases.
Cooper Holewinski hit .304 in 10 games and seven starts. Freshman Colby Davis started two of the six games he played. He knocked in one run on one hit.
Edgewood College finished 24-21 and tied Concordia-Chicago for fifth in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference with a 12-12 record.
Slonim owns the single season home run record at Edgewood College after slugging 10 last season.
Slonim was a member of the Verona Cavaliers’ Home Talent League championships in 2019 and 2018.
Klawiter, Pederson make impact in freshman season
Both Reagan Klawiter and Sam Pederson got their first taste of pitching at the Division I level with Northern Illinois University this spring.
Klawiter, a 2019 VAHS graduate, went 1-7 in 10 games started and posted an 8.23 ERA. He struck out 32 in 50 ⅓ innings and gave up 46 earned runs.
Pederson, a 2019 VAHS graduate, made 11 appearances and finished 0-2 with a 7.66 ERA. He struck out 13 in 22 ⅓ innings and walked 12.
The Huskies finished the season 14-40 and 10th in the Mid-American Conference with a 13-25 mark.
Jones gets first pitching experience at Central College
Parker Jones finished his first season playing for the Central College baseball team this spring.
The sophomore right-handed pitcher posted a 1-2 record with a 3.94 ERA. He made eight appearances and struck out seven in 16 innings.
The Dutch finished the season with a 16-23 record, including a 4-20 mark in league play.