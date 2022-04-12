Verona junior Mason Armstrong delivered some late-game heroics and his RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Wildcats their first win 3-2 over Madison West on Saturday, April 9, at Mansfield Stadium.
“I hope that gets our hitting going,” Verona coach Brad D’Orazio said. “The weather is getting warmer. Pitching and defense has kept us in games. We need to put some runs on the board to help out the pitching and defense.”
Verona (1-2, 1-1 Big Eight) earned a split against Madison West. On Tuesday, April 5, the Wildcats lost to Madison West 3-2 at Mansfield Stadium in Madison. Verona turned the tables with a comeback win on Saturday.
Verona 3, Madison West 2
Verona senior NJ Elias went 2-for-3 with a double to propel the Wildcats to a Big Eight Conference victory over the Regents on April 9.
Verona was the home team, but the game was moved to Mansfield Stadium from Verona because Madison College was playing a doubleheader at Stampfl Field.
Armstrong came through with a clutch game-winning RBI single to score Elias in the bottom of the seventh to give Verona its first win of the season.
Elias led off the seventh with a double down the left field line. The Wildcats didn’t have a hit in the first four innings.
“To be able to find a way to get it done was what we were looking to do,” D’Orazio said.
The Regents jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Caleb Karll’s two-run home run in the first inning. Verona junior Senior Logan Neuroth pitched five innings, gave up two runs on five hits and struck out five. Verona’s Riley Peterson pitched two shutout innings and struck out four.
Verona senior Garrett Jones had one RBI and senior Mason Fink walked twice.
Madison West 3, Verona 2
The Regents took advantage of the wind blowing out to right center field and slugged two home runs to beat Verona at Mansfield Stadium on April 5.
“They were able to put the ball up in the jet stream and it went,” D’Orazio said.
Madison West’s Simon Conkey hit a two-run home run to right field in the second inning off Verona senior pitcher Nick West to tie the game 2-2.
West pitched 4 ⅓ innings and gave up three runs on four hits and struck out one. Peterson tossed 2 ⅔ shutout innings in relief and struck out five.
Madison West’s Brandon Barfield hit a solo homer in the fifth. The Regents limited the Wildcats to three hits.