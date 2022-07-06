Verona junior Mason Armstrong was named honorable mention all-state by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association.
Armstrong hit a team-high .423 with one home run, 18 RBIs and 21 runs scored. Armstrong was one of three Wildcat players named first-team all-conference.
Verona finished the season 19-7, won a regional championship and lost to Waunakee 3-0 in a Division 1 sectional semifinal. The Wildcats had their 11-game winning streak snapped in the loss to the Warriors. Verona finished 13-5 and took third in the Big Eight Conference.
One of Armstrong’s most memorable hits came on a game-winning RBI single to propel the Wildcats to a 3-2 win over Madison West on April 9.
The Wildcats had six wins over the of the state’s top 19-ranked teams in the WBCA Division 1 rankings – 6-2 over top-ranked Sun Prairie on April 12, 3-1 over previously No. 8-ranked Janesville Craig on May 7, a doubleheader sweep over 16th-ranked Arrowhead on May 27 and two wins over 19th-ranked DeForest, including a 12-2 victory in a regional championship on June 2.