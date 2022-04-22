Nick West has now pitched nine straight hitless innings after Verona’s 8-1 Big Eight Conference win over Janesville Parker on Thursday, April 21, at Stampfl Field in Verona.
Logan Neuroth and Charlie McChesney combined for a shutout and Max Steiner drove in five runs as the Wildcats defeated Janesville Parker 11-0 in a Big Eight game on Tuesday, April 19, at Riverside Park in Janesville.
Verona 8, Parker 1
West got the start and pitched four hitless innings, striking out seven batters. West pitched five hitless innings in his last start against Sun Prairie on April 12. In his last nine innings, West has allowed no hits, no earned runs and has racked up 10 strikeouts.
Verona (4-3, 4-2 Big Eight) scored in every inning but one. The Wildcats took a 6-0 lead early on thanks to a four-run third.
West combined with EJ Jaschinski for a one-hitter. Jaschinski tossed three innings of work, allowing one hit, no earned runs, while striking out three.
Matthew Keel led the Verona offense with two hits and a pair of RBIs. Mason Fink scored twice in the win and added one RBI.
Verona 11, Parker 0
Verona entered the fourth inning tied 0-0 with Parker, but plated two runs in the top of the inning. The Wildcats scored four and five runs in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively.
Neuroth started the game, tossing five innings of action. Neuroth allowed two hits, no runs, while striking out eight batters on no walks. McChesney pitched one inning, allowing no hits or runs. He struck out a pair of batters.
Steiner finished 3-for-4 at the plate, racking up five RBIs. Steiner was one of five Verona players to collect a double in the win. NJ Elias went 3-for-3 out of the leadoff spot, scoring twice and driving in a run. Fink and Mason Armstrong both recorded two RBIs and scored twice. Armstrong finished with two hits.
Verona out hit Parker, 13-2.