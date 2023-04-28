Some leaders on the Verona baseball team are not sounding the alarm bells after a five-game scoring slump where they are averaging 3.4 runs per game in the middle of one of the biggest stretches of the season.
Verona (6-3, 4-2 Big Eight) is in the middle of a stretch of seven games in nine days. The Wildcats rely on their pitching depth, but finding a way to drive in runs with runners in scoring position may tell the story over the next week if they can stay alive for a conference championship. Verona is coming off a 6-4 loss to Madison West on Thursday, April 28, at Stampfl Field.
“We are right where we want to be,” said Verona senior outfielder Mason Armstrong. “We just have a few things we have to clean up and we can figure all that out in practice. Bats are going to get hot. It’s a long season. I’m not worried.”
In the first full week of the season, Verona averaged 11 runs per game. That’s when the weather was in the 70s and 80s. Verona ends a stretch where they play one-third of its season in nine days with a game at Janesville Craig on Tuesday, May 2, at Riverside Park. Janesville Craig (10-0, 7-0 Big Eight) – ranked No. 7 in the Division 1 Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll – is unbeaten along with Sun Prairie East (11-0, 9-0 Big Eight) in the conference.
Verona earned a split with Madison West. The Wildcats topped the Regents 5-0 on Tuesday, April 25, at Mansfield Stadium.
“We can get that game out of our system and come back stronger than we were,” Verona junior shortstop Jack DeTienne said of the busy schedule after the loss to the Regents. “I think having a lot of games on the schedule – I think it’s pretty good and works out for us. I think we have the pitching depth to do it.”
Madison West 6, Verona 4
Madison West’s Tiago Sanchez pitched 5 ⅔ innings and struck out 12 to lead the Regents past the Wildcats.
“Some days you just run into a buzzsaw and he was a buzzsaw today,” Verona coach Brad D’Orazio said. “He’s just a fantastic pitcher.”
Sanchez cruised through the first four innings, striking out eight of the first 12 batters. The Wildcats only had one runner get into scoring position in the first four innings.
“You have to give it up to Tiago,” Armstrong said. “He’s a good arm.”
The Regents jumped out to an early lead with two runs off Verona junior starting pitcher Dylan Hesch in the first. Madison West’s Simon Conkey singled to center to lead off the first. Caleb Karll then blasted a two-run home run to left.
Karll went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Conkey also finished 3-for-4. The Wildcats used three pitchers. Hesch started on the mound, and gave up three runs on four hits. He struck out two and walked two. Alex Rech tossed 2 ⅓ innings in relief and gave up two runs on two hits, while striking out four and walking two. Junior Braden Rozga tossed 2 ⅔ innings in relief and surrendered one run on three hits and struck out one.
“Braden Rozga really competed and threw well,” D’Orazio said.
The Wildcats broke through in the fifth. Armstrong led off with a single to left. Max Jones then singled to left. After senior Atticus Marse walked to load the bases, DeTienne lined a two-run single to left to cut the Regents’ lead to 5-2.
“He was mixing the curveball in really well and I saw a first-pitch fastball,” DeTienne said. “I was down 0-1 and he had been throwing the curveball 0-1 all game so I sat curveball on that one and just put it in play and it ended up finding a gap.”
Trailing 6-2 entering the bottom of the seventh, the Wildcats rallied. Verona senior Lars Brotzman reached on an error. Nick Thums, in relief for the Regents, then walked Max Jones. DeTienne struck out, but reached first base on a dropped third strike. With two outs, junior Nate Novinska beat out an infield single to score a run. Moments later, Verona junior Tre Grignon swung through a pitch and on a passed ball Jones scored from third base to cut the Regents’ lead to 6-4. Grignon then grounded out to Thums on the mound to end the game.
“We kind of sparked some life at the end there,” DeTienne said. “I think we need to have that going all game. It can’t just happen in the last two innings.”
Armstrong went 2-for-3 and the Wildcats were limited to five hits.
Verona 5, Madison West 0
Verona senior Riley Peterson and Nate Kirwan combined to toss a three-hit shutout to stymie the Regents on April 25, at Mansfield Stadium.
Peterson – a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee commit – pitched six shutout innings and gave up three hits, while striking out 11. Kirwan tossed one inning in relief and struck out one.
DeTienne went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. The Wildcats jumped out to an early lead on Novinska’s two-run single in the first.