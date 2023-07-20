For the Verona summer baseball team, the hitting reps and pitches thrown are more valuable than the wins.
“These guys are out here because they love baseball and want to get more reps to get better,” Verona coach Rob Davis said. “We want to win every game, but the main goal is to get more reps.”
Verona made a run to a WIAA Division 1 sectional championship game and lost to Middleton 3-1. Most of Verona’s players are playing club baseball and have tournaments on weekends and use the summer league doubleheaders on Wednesdays as a way to fine-tune their hitting stroke and mix of pitches.
“That didn’t sit well with the guys coming back from that sectional final team,” Davis said of the 3-1 loss to Middleton in the sectional championship. “They hated losing to Middleton. They are hungry and can’t wait to be out there with their team.”
The Wildcats put up a lot of fireworks in dropping a slugfest to Madison Memorial 12-9 in eight innings in the summer season finale on Wednesday, July 19, at Stampfl Field.
For the first five innings, Verona’s hitters slumped and didn’t have a hit with runners in scoring position.
Verona (3-3) stormed back from a six-run deficit. The Wildcats exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a short-lived lead. Madison Memorial
Verona had seven of its 12 hits in the sixth. The Wildcats had four hits, including three straight to right field in the sixth.
“They were pitching us outside a lot and we finally went with the pitch,” Davis said.
Verona’s Finn Norberg went 2-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored. Brady Patten finished 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored.
Patten said the key in the comeback was staying patient at the plate and letting the ball travel deeper into the batter’s box.
Patten doubled leading off the sixth. After Bryson Kundinger walked, Ben Voss knocked in a run on a ground out to cut Memorial’s lead to 6-2. Norberg had a bloop RBI single down the right field. Marse singled to right and Will Neuroth lined an RBI single to right to slice the Spartans’ lead to 6-4.
Dylan Hesch then hit a grounder to Madison Memorial shortstop Cashton Jones, but Neuroth beat a throw to second base and Marse scored. Verona’s Owen Davis then hit a game-tying RBI single to right to tie the game at 6. Patten reached on an error and the Wildcats scored two runs to take an 8-6 lead. The eighth run of the inning scored on another error by the Spartans to give Verona a three-run lead.
Neuroth and Hesch each went 2-for-5 with one RBI and a run scored. Verona finished 5-for-17 hitting with runners in scoring position and stranded nine on base.
“I didn’t have the best hitting season in high school this year,” Hesch said. “I’m making some small adjustments.”
Hesch said he used to stand like a “statue” in the batter’s box.
Hesch said he’s keeping his hands back more and trying to feel a lot looser so he can make adjustments to hit different pitches.
The Spartans rallied with a six-run seventh. Verona committed three errors and that to three runs in the big inning.
“No one is here to lose their heads and get mad at each other,” Hesch said. “Everyone has each other’s back. It’s a good atmosphere to play baseball in.”
Madison Memorial’s Noah Grosspietsch went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored. Grosspietsch had an RBI single in the seventh. Memorial took the lead on JJ Aackerman’s two-run single to left that gave the Spartans a 10-9 lead.
The Wildcats used six pitchers. Patten started on the mound, and gave up two earned runs on two hits.
Patten said he has been using the summer as an opportunity to work on adding more velocity to his pitches. He also plays club baseball with the Cuba City Sluggers.
He struck out one and didn’t issue a walk. Kundinger tossed two innings in relief and gave up one earned run on three hits, while striking out two and walking two. Both Hesch and Nicholas Filandrinos pitched one shutout inning in relief.