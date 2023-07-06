Verona’s Riley Peterson was named honorable mention Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-State.
Peterson, a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee baseball commit, helped lead Verona (19-11) to a Division 1 sectional championship game and a fourth-place tie with Madison West in the Big Eight Conference. He was named all-state as a designated hitter/utility player. Peterson hit .403 with two home runs and had a team-high 24 RBIs. He posted a 4-2 record on the mound with 76 strikeouts and a 1.29 ERA.
It marked the second straight year and the ninth time in 11 years that Verona has made a run to the sectional.
Verona lost to Middleton 3-1 in a heartbreaker in a Division 1 sectional final on June 6, at Copeland Park in La Crosse.
“I think we went farther than people expected us to,” said Peterson after the loss. “That is what we have to be proud of. Every year we keep getting a little closer. All of the guys saw them (Middleton) get their medals and plaque. I feel like they will definitely remember it next year and it will help them out and motivate them more.”
In one of his best pitching performances of the season, Peterson went 6 ⅓ three-hit shutout innings and struck out nine to propel Verona by Sun Prairie East 2-0 on May 30, at Stampfl Field.
Janesville Craig’s Jake Schaffner was named first-team all-state. Janesville Craig’s Aiden Schenk and Sun Prairie East's Zach Brzezinski both received honorable mention all-state honors.