In a year where the Verona baseball team fell just one game away from a WIAA state berth, Verona had five players named to Big Eight All-Conference teams.
Senior pitcher/designated hitter Riley Peterson was named to the first team as a utility player. Perhaps more known for his pitching, Peterson finished with a 4-2 record and a 1.29 ERA. He struck out 76 on the year. Hitting-wise, Peterson’s .403 batting average and .463 on base percentage were second best on the team. His seven extra base hits, including two home runs, tied Nate Novinska for the team lead. Peterson led the team in RBIs with 24.
Novinska – a junior – was also named to the first team as a catcher. In 30 games, he hit his way to a .415 batting average and .510 on base percentage. Novinska accounted for 34 hits, placing him in the top ten in program history for most single season hits. His 21 RBIs were second-best on the team.
The Big Eight All-Conference second team included sophomore pitcher Nolan Witkowski, junior infielder Jack DeTienne and senior outfielder Mason Armstrong.
Witkowski led the team in innings pitched with 45 ⅓ innings on the year. He finished with a 1.70 ERA and struck out 52. Strong pitching performances from Witkowski allowed him to finish with an impressive 6-2 record.
DeTienne hit himself to a .292 batting average and .356 on-base percentage. He led the team in extra-base hits (11) and tied for the team lead in home runs (two). Committed to Xavier as a pitcher, DeTienne finished with a 5-1 record and was third on the team with 32 ⅓ innings pitched. He pitched himself to a 1.08 ERA and struck out 40 on the year.
Armstrong capped off an impressive high school career, hitting .282 with a .459 on-base percentage. His 16 RBIs tied him for third on the team with DeTienne. Toughness was a big part of Armstrong’s game, as he was hit by a pitch a whopping 13 times this season.
Janesville Craig senior Jake Schaffner won Big Eight Player of the Year. His coach, Josh Shere, won the Coach of the Year in the Big Eight.