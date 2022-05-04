The Verona baseball team handed Middleton its first Big Eight Conference loss, but earned a split in the regular season series with the Cardinals.
Verona (7-6, 5-4 Big Eight) clipped Monona Grove in a nonconference game 5-4 on Friday, April 29, at Stampfl Field in Verona. The Wildcats rebounded from a 5-0 loss to Middleton on Thursday, April 28, at Stampfl Field. The Wildcats have lost two games to ranked teams - No. 3 Milton in the season opener and No. 8 Janesville Craig.
“In the two games we won we hit the ball really well,” Verona coach Brad D’Orazio said. “We are still trying to find the offensive consistency.”
Verona erupted for a seven-run seventh inning to stun Middleton 13-8 in a Big Eight game on Tuesday, April 26, in Middleton. It marked the first conference loss this season for the Cardinals.
After four games last week and three more this week, the Wildcats will continue to lean on their pitching.
“We have a lot of pitching depth we can use,” D’Orazio said. “We are still trying to figure out everyone’s roles as we get more games.”
Verona 5, Monona Grove 4
The Wildcats jumped out to an early lead on senior Max Steiner’s RBI single in the first inning. The Silver Eagles battled back to tie the game with a run in the top of the fourth.
Verona senior NJ Elias delivered a game-tying RBI single to give the Wildcats a 2-1 lead.
Monona Grove scored one run in the top of the fifth to tie the game at 2. Verona junior Mason Armstrong had a go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the fifth. The Wildcats also scored on a passed ball to take a 4-2 lead.
Elias went 2-for-3 with one RBI and a walk. Atticus Marse finished 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI.
Middleton 5, Verona 0
The Wildcats committed four errors and couldn’t string together enough hits to sweep the regular season meetings against the Cardinals on April 28, at Stampfl Field in Verona.
Middleton’s Robby Erickson tossed a three-hit shutout and struck out seven.
“He wasn’t overpowering,” D’Orazio said of Erickson. “He moved the ball way and mixed in his offspeed and we just couldn’t make the adjustments.”
Verona junior Riley Peterson pitched five innings, gave up four runs and struck out seven. EJ Jaschinski tossed two innings and limited the Cardinals to one run.
Middleton’s Stephen Paulsen had two hits and Jaron Sarbacker drove in two runs.
Verona 13, Middleton 8
Verona sophomore Jack DeTeinne and Seth Tobie each had two hits to lead Verona to a comeback road win over Middleton on April 26.
The Wildcats pounded out 10 hits and took advantage of seven Cardinals’ errors. Verona trailed by two runs and exploded for seven runs in the seventh to win. Verona senior Mason Fink had a key two-run single. Armstrong, Steiner and Aiden Haack each had RBI singles in the rally.
“We did a much better job of making adjustments the second time through the lineup,” D’Orazio said.
The Wildcats used four pitchers. Jaschinski got the win, tossing two shutout innings.
“I think what is making him successful is he’s throwing strikes and throwing different pitches to keep guys off-balance,” D’Orazio said.
Senior Logan Neuroth started on the mound and pitched 2 ⅓ innings and gave up five runs. Charlie McChesney tossed 2 ⅔ innings in relief and helped the Wildcats get out of the third when the Cardinals scored two runs.