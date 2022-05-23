The Verona baseball team swept Beloit Memorial last week to move into third place in the Big Eight Conference standings.
The Wildcats (14-7, 11-5 Big Eight) defeated the Purple Knights 11-0 on Thursday, May 19, in Verona. That came after Verona handed Memorial a 10-1 defeat on Tuesday, May 17, in Beloit.
Sun Prairie sits in first in the Big Eight with a 14-2 record, while Janesville Craig is in second with a 13-3 mark.
Verona 11, Beloit Memorial 0
Riley Peterson and Charlie McChesney combined for a one-hit shutout for Verona. Peterson pitched four innings, allowing one hit while striking out seven. In an inning of action, McChesney struck out three without allowing a hit.
Mason Armstrong and Tyler Wied both went 2-for-2 and added two runs and a pair of RBIs. NJ Elias, Aiden Haack and Atticus Marse all finished with one hit, a run and an RBI for Verona. Max Steiner drove in two runs and scored twice.
Verona 10, Beloit Memorial 1
Elias went 3-for-4 out of the leadoff spot. Armstrong and Steiner both drove in two runs each. Steiner finished with two runs.
Nick West and Logan Neuroth combined for a four-hitter. West got the win and pitched five innings, allowing just three hits and one run. He also racked up 10 strikeouts.
Neuroth pitched two innings and surrendered just one hit. He added four strikeouts.