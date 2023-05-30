The postseason path is clear for a Verona baseball team looking to make a run to the state tournament.
Verona (16-10) tied Madison West for fourth place in the Big Eight Conference. The Wildcats received a third seed in the WIAA Division 1 La Crosse sectional. Verona will host 14th-seeded Madison East in a Division 1 regional semifinal on Tuesday, May 30, at Stampfl Field. If the Wildcats win, they would face the winner of sixth-seeded Waunakee or 11th-seeded DeForest in a Division 1 regional championship. Verona lost to Waunakee in a sectional semifinal last season. The Wildcats lost to the Norskies 3-2 on April 15, the second week of the season.
“We are excited to get that seed,” Verona coach Brad D’Orazio said. “We have had some really big wins in May. I think we have improved each game and continued to get better.”
Sun Prairie East is the top seed in the La Crosse sectional. The Wildcats have split two games with the Cardinals this season. Middleton, the fourth seed in the sectional, is the only team that has knocked off Janesville Craig this year.
Verona routed Madison La Follette 15-3 in its final conference and regular season game this year on Thursday, May 25, at Stampfl Field. The Wildcats were coming off a 7-1 loss to Watertown on Wednesday, May 24, at Washington Park in Watertown. Verona opened the week with a 3-1 victory over Madison La Follette on Tuesday, May 23, at Warner Park in Madison.
Verona 15, Madison La Follette 3
Verona junior Garrison Codde went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored to power the Wildcats over the Lancers in the regular-season finale on May 25, at Stampfl Field.
The Wildcats exploded for eight runs in the first inning. Nate Novinska, Riley Peterson and Michael Scharenbroch each had RBI singles in the big inning. Codde delivered a two-run triple and both Nathan Kirwan and Atticus Marse added RBI singles in the big start for the Wildcats.
Verona pounded out 17 hits in four at-bats. Five players had multi-hit games. Scharenbroch finished 2-for-2 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI. Alec Fernandez went 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI. Both Peterson and Nate Novinska went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Max Jones knocked in two runs and Marse scored two runs.
The Wildcats used three pitchers.
Verona junior Tre Grignon started on the mound, and went one shutout inning, striking out three and giving up only one hit. Junior Jack DeTienne tossed two innings and struck out five to get the win.
“We wanted to get each one of them a few pitches so they are not rusty or tired at all,” D’Orazio said.
Watertown 7, Verona 1
Verona was plagued by four errors and lost a nonconference game to Watertown on May 24, at Washington Park.
DeTienne went 2-for-3 with one run scored. The Goslings scored five runs in the third.
The Wildcats used three pitchers. Noah Witkowski started, and in 2 ⅔ innings gave up six runs – only one earned on six hits and struck out one.
“Noah has been pitching great,” D’Orazio said. “We had a couple of bad plays in the field and that led to that big inning.”
Alex Rech tossed 2 ⅓ innings in relief and gave up one run on one hit, while striking out three and walking two. Dylan Hesch tossed one shutout inning and struck out two.
Verona 3, Madison La Follette 1
Scharenbroch went 2-for-3 with an RBI to propel Verona over Madison La Follette on May 23, at Warner Park in Madison.
Both Scharenbroch and Peterson had RBI singles in the second.
Kirwan started on the mound, tossing two innings and gave up one run on one hit. Jones pitched five shutout innings in relief to get the win. He struck out two and walked one.