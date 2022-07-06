Finding a way to get better as a baseball team has taken on a new format this season for Verona Area High School baseball players.
Verona is playing in a new summer league format with Middleton, Sun Prairie, Madison Memorial, Oregon, Waunakee for six weeks. League games are set up as doubleheaders every Wednesday for varsity players and every Tuesday for junior varsity players.
“A lot of other guys on our team are also playing travel ball,” Verona coach Neal Rozga said. “The Middleton coach approached the other Big Eight coaches about having a league. Tuesdays and Wednesdays work best because then they have the weekend for travel ball.”
That makes every Wednesday chance to play with high school teammates instead of on their traveling club teams. A number of players are training for other sports and working in the summer, Rozga said.
Verona is off to a fast start with a 5-0 record, including a sweep of Oregon on Wednesday, June 29. The Wildcats also swept a doubleheader against Sun Prairie on June 22.
Kjeran Hanson went 2-for-2 with three RBis to lead Verona to an 11-1 win in the first game of the doubleheader. Bryson Kundinger finished 1-for-1 at the plate and also drove in three runs.
The Wildcats broke the game open with a four-run second inning against Oregon starting pitcher Ashton Ritter.
Verona’s Braden Rozga reached on an error leading off the second. Ritter then walked Dylan Hesch. Jack Vilker reached on an infield single to load the bases. Kundinger then delivered a two-run single to left to give Verona a 3-0 lead. Hanson followed with an RBI single to right and Verona later scored on a wild pitch to take a 5-0 lead.
Ritter battled some wildness in the fourth that helped Verona score four runs. Rozga reached on an error and Ritter walked Hesch to set up the big inning. Ritter then hit Wyatt Stemper to load the bases. Neil Marty came through with an RBI single to extend the lead to 7-1. Kundinger then walked to bring in a run. Hanson then delivered a two-run single up the middle to give Verona a 10-1 lead.
“We don’t want them to come up there and walk every time in summer league,” Rozga said. “We want them to be aggressive and swing at strikes at the plate.”
Hesch pitched two shutout innings to get the win. He gave up one hit and struck out one. Verona used three pitchers and they combined limited Oregon to three hits. Ryan Schiessl also tossed two innings and gave up one run on two hits, while striking out three and walking two.
“We have a lot of players who use these games as a bullpen for them,” Rozga said. “It depends on who has pitched. Arm health is the big thing.”
Oregon’s Luke Kupcho went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead the Panthers. Oregon scored its lone run in the third. Hans Weiss reached on an error and Ryan Dins walked. Weiss scored on a wild pitch and Ritter singled with two outs. Kupucho followed with a single. Schiessl then got Oregon’s Derek Bell to fly out to center to end the threat.
In the second game of the twinbill, Atticus Marse went 3-for-3 with three RBIs to power Verona to a 17-6 five-inning win. Oregon got off to a strong start in the second game. Dins walked leading off the bottom of the first. Verona’s Marse then walked Ritter. Kupcho knocked in a run on a fielder’s choice to give Oregon a 1-0 lead.
Verona exploded for 10 runs in the second. Oregon starting pitcher Cam Mueller struggled with his control and location in the second. Marse tripled to left center. Micah Genin then followed with an RBI single to tie the game at 1. Owen Davis then ripped an RBI double to left. Cole Bremmer reached on an error and a run scored to give the Wildcats a 3-1 lead. Mueller then hit two batters to bring in another run. Vilker had a key two-run single past third base. Marty came through with a two-run triple to right and Hanson had an RBI single to center to help the Wildcats build a 10-1 lead.
Marty and Genin both had two RBIs for the Wildcats.
Oregon rallied with three runs in the bottom of the third. Marse pitched one inning and gave up two runs and struck out two for the Wildcats. Kundinger pitched two innings for Verona and struck out three. Hanson also tossed two innings.
Verona answered with a four-run top of the fifth. Oregon committed four errors in the game.
Rozga said Verona’s team is using players in multiple positions during the summer.
“We are using them where they have strengths, but they are not just going to play one position,” he said.