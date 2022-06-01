The Verona baseball team continued to see dominant pitching in extending its winning streak to 10 straight games.
Verona (18-7) is the No. 2 seed in the WIAA Division 1 Waunakee sectional. Verona received a first-round bye and will play the winner of seventh-seeded Madison West and 10th-seeded DeForest in a regional championship on Thursday, June 2, at Stampfl Field in Verona.
“I think we are playing our best baseball of the season,” Verona coach Brad D’Orazio said. “This is definitely the time you want to be peaking.”
D’Orazio said any time a team can get a first-round bye and line up its pitching the way they want is an advantage.
“You need deep pitching in the playoffs and that is a strength of ours,” D’Orazio said.
The Wildcats swept a doubleheader from Arrowhead on Friday, May 27. Verona knocked off Arrowhead 4-0 in the first game and 8-4 in the second game of the twinbill.
The Wildcats closed out the Big Eight Conference season with back-to-back wins over Madison Memorial. Verona beat Memorial in a pitchers’ duel on Thursday, May 26, at Mansfield Stadium in Madison, and 11-1 on Tuesday, May 24, at Stampfl Field in Verona.
Verona 8, Arrowhead 4
Sophomore Tre Grignon had two RBIs and senior Garrett Hoppe had two hits to lead the Wildcats over Arrowhead in the second game of a doubleheader May 27, at Stampfl Field in Verona.
Max Steiner and Matthew Keel each knocked in a run.
Junior Riley Peterson pitched four innings and gave up three runs to get the win and struck out four. Sophomore Jack DeTienne tossed two innings in relief and struck out four.
Verona 4, Arrowhead 0
Verona senior EJ Jaschniski tossed a complete game one-hit shutout and struck out eight to lead the Wildcats to the victory.
Verona scored three runs in the fifth inning en route to the win. Both Grignon and Steiner knocked in one run.
Verona 1, Madison Memorial 0
Verona senior Nick West and Logan Neuroth stymied the Spartans, combining on a four-hit shutout on May 26, at Mansfield Stadium in Madison.
The game was suspended in the top of the first because of lightning after senior NJ Elias tripled and senior Mason Fink followed with an RBI single. The game was finished on Saturday, May 27, in Verona.
West pitched six innings and struck out 12. Neuroth tossed one shutout inning in relief for the save.
Keel had two hits and Mason Fink drove in the lone run in the first.
Madison Memorial knocked off Verona in the postseason last year. To sweep the Sparatns in the regular season is the first step.
“I think it gives us a lot more confidence,” D’Orazio said. “We have been doing a better job of making adjustments at the plate.”
Verona 11, Madison Memorial 1
Hoppe had two hits and four RBIs to power the Wildcats to a five-inning win over Madison Memorial on May 24, at Stampfl Field.
Junior Mason Armstrong and Fink also delivered two hits each.
Neuroth pitched a complete game to get the win. He gave up one run on four hits and struck out five.