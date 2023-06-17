Nicholas Filandrinos led the Verona summer baseball team to a doubleheader sweep of Sun Prairie West on Wednesday, June 14, in Sun Prairie.
Verona (3-1) knocked off Sun Prairie West 9-4 in the first game and Filandrinos picked up the win pitching. In the second game, Filandrinos went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored to propel Verona to a 5-4 victory.
Verona 9, Sun Prairie West 4
Verona used a big six-run third inning to spark a win in the first game against Sun Prairie West on June 14.
Verona’s Brady Patten went 2-for-2 with one RBI. Will Neuroth finished 2-for-3 and Dylan Hesch went 2-for-4 with one RBI. Ben Voss knocked in two runs and scored two runs.
The Wildcats jumped out to an early lead on Patten’s RBI double in the first.
Verona used three pitchers. Filandrinos tossed two innings in relief to get the win. He gave up four earned runs on five hits, struck out three and walked three.
Patten pitched one shutout inning and struck out one and walked one. Hesch tossed two shutout innings and struck out three.
Verona 5, Sun Prairie West 4
Filandrinos came through with two clutch hits early in the game to lift the Wildcats over the Wolves.
Filandrinos had an RBI double in the first. In Verona’s three-run fourth, Filandrinos had a two-run double to help the Wildcats take a 5-2 lead.
Bryson Kundinger went 2-for-2 with two runs scored.
Kundinger pitched a complete game and gave up four earned runs on eight hits, while striking out four and walking three.