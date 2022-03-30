Backed by a stable of hard throwing pitchers, the Verona baseball team can be a coach’s delight with an array of pitching styles from both right handers and southpaws.
Verona went 17-6 last year and finished third in the Big Eight Conference with a 13-5 record behind league champion and WIAA Division 1 state champion Sun Prairie. Verona enters the season ranked No. 21 in the Wisconsin Prep Baseball Report’s top 25 preseason poll after losing to Madison Memorial 3-1 in a Division 1 regional championship game last year that snapped the Wildcats’ run of seven straight sectional appearances.
“It’s a nice preseason honor,” Verona coach Brad D’Orazio said of the ranking. “It doesn’t mean a lot when you start playing games. It’s nice to get that recognition and be noticed and appreciated. We should compete for the Big Eight title this season.”
The Wildcats return six starters, led by senior outfielder NJ Elias and senior pitcher Nick West, who both were second-team Big Eight All-Conference last year. Elias is the leading returning hitter (.375) and hit two home runs last spring.
“NJ Elias is one of the top returning position players in the conference and a great leader,” D’Orazio said.
West, who will play baseball at Madison College next year, posted a 4-1 record with a 1.75 ERA. When he wasn’t pitching, he started at third base last season. He will be the ace of a Wildcats’ pitching staff that has four pitchers back, including seniors Charlie McChesney (UW-Oshkosh commit) and Logan Neuroth (UW-Stout commit). Neuroth also went 2-1 with one save pitching last season. McChesney logged just 11 innings last year, but will have an expanded role this season. Another pitcher who could earn some innings is junior lefty Riley Peterson. Peterson has a fastball that has been clocked at 87 mph in Prep Baseball Report showcases. He also throws a changeup and curveball.
“They all bring different arm angles to the table,” D’Orazio said.
D’Orazio said West offers a tough arm angle for opposing batters.
“He has good velocity and movement on his pitches,” he said. “It makes it tough on the hitters.”
Three other starters back who were honorable mention all-conference last year are senior Garrett Hoppe at first base, junior Mason Armstrong at outfielder/catcher and senior Mason Fink (catcher/outfielder). Hoppe hit .333 last year.
D’Orazio said Hoppe is versatile and can play anywhere.
Fink hit .317 and Armstrong batted .313 last season.
Neuroth returns at second base, senior Max Steiner at shortstop and senior Garrett Jones in the outfield. Steiner started last year at second base, but moved over to shortstop after former shortstop James Rae broke his finger last year.
Sophomore Tre Grignon will play third base and also can give the Wildcats depth as a pitcher. Sophomore Jack DeTienne at 6- foot and 155-pounds, is another pitcher who has been clocked at 87 mph. He has displayed good movement on his pitches in the Prep Baseball Report showcase. He also throws a changeup at 78 to 79 mph and a curveball. DeTienne also could see time as a middle infielder, D’Orazio said.
Hoppe, Steiner and Elias also can pitch in relief and give the Wildcats plenty of pitching options.
“It’s hard to get all of them an opportunity, but it’s a good problem to have,” D’Orazio said.
Sun Prairie won the Big Eight title last season. D’Orazio said Madison Memorial, Sun Prairie and Middleton should be in the conference championship hunt with Verona this season. Sun Prairie, which finished as the Division 1 state champion last year, graduated eight seniors, including Josh Caron, who is playing baseball at the University of Nebraska; Brady Stevens, who is playing both baseball and football at Upper Iowa; Carson Shepard (Ohio University) and Carter Wambach (McHenry County College).
The Cardinals will be led by Davis Hamilton, a North Dakota State University commit, and senior Addison Ostrenga, who switched his commitment to the University of Iowa from baseball to football.
Madison Memorial will be led by senior ace pitcher Aaron Jungers, a Division II Lindenwood University commit, and senior outfielder Tyler Scmitt who were both first-team all-conference last season. Madison Memorial senior Zac Jessup also was a second-team all-conference pitcher last year.
D’Orazio said Madison Memorial, Sun Prairie and Middleton should all be strong teams.
Verona will open the season at Milton on Friday, April 1. The Wildcats will then play Madison West at Mansfield Stadium on Tuesday, April 5, before the home opener against the Regents on Thursday, April 7, at Stampfl Field in Verona.
“We need to improve our hitting and replace some outfielders,” D’Orazio said.