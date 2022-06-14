The Verona baseball team had three players selected to the Big Eight’s first team in the recently revealed all-conference voting.
Senior pitcher Nick West joined junior outfielder Mason Armstrong and senior infielder Max Steiner as first-team selections.
Sun Prairie swept the top awards with senior Pitcher Davis Hamilton and coach Rob Hamilton winning Player of the Year and Coach of the Year, respectively.
Sun Prairie won the Big Eight title with a 16-2 record on its way to advancing to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament. Janesville Craig took runner-up honors with a 15-3 Big Eight mark, while Verona finished 13-5 in the conference standings to place third.
The Wildcats won a Division 1 regional championship this season before being bounced in a sectional semifinal.
Verona junior pitcher Riley Peterson and senior outfielder NJ Elias both received second-team nods. Senior catcher Mason Fink, senior infielder Garrett Hoppe and senior DH Matthew Keel were all honorable mentions.