Curtrel Robinson, the reigning Big Eight Conference Coach of the Year, looks to bring his ability to build a winning culture to the bench at Verona after eight seasons as the head coach at Madison La Follette.
Robinson takes over the reins of a Wildcat team that has six players returning, led by 6-foot-4 sophomore forward Drew Murphy and senior guard Gavin Farrell. Murphy averaged 14.4 points per game last year, en route to leading the Wildcats to an 11-14 record and a tie with Janesville Craig for eighth place in the Big Eight Conference.
“Looking for him to grow in all facets of his game as he has that capability,” Robinson said. “If open on the perimeter he will knock it down.”
Farrell (11.7 ppg) was named honorable mention all-conference last season. Farrell is an adept outside shooter, who had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds in a 64-43 regional loss to Arrowhead last season.
Robinson said Farrell is an experienced four-year varsity player.
“We will expect him to be a leader and scorer for us,” he said.
Robinson replaces former coach Reggie Patterson who took a teaching and head boys basketball coaching job at Edgewood High School. Robinson, a Madison La Follette alumnus, coached his alma mater for eight years. In his tenure, he guided La Follette to two conference championships (2022) and 2020), four regional titles and four sectional final appearances.
Verona had a penchant for playing some of the best teams in the conference down to the wire last year. The Wildcats went 2-8 in games decided by six points or less last year, including a 66-63 loss to La Follette Dec. 16.
Robinson said the goal for Verona this season is to compete and be in every game.
The other players back are seniors Finley Deischer and Zach Zimmerman. Deischer is expected to take over the starting point guard spot after Jonah Anderson graduated.
“He’s a glue guy and a shooter,” Robinson said of Zimmerman.
Robinson said it will be Deischer’s job to set up the team in offensive sets, set up teammates with his passing ability, while also being a strong outside shooter.
One sophomore Robinson is counting on is 6-foot-1 forward Tre Poteat. After earning first-team Big Eight All-Conference in football, Poteat will take his quickness and leaping ability to the hardwood.
“High-level competition is what he yearns for,” Robinson said. “We anticipate him being an impact player right away on both sides of the ball.”
Other sophomores expected to contribute are Bennett Buss, Aiyden Chatman and Kamarr Bridges-Miller.
“We anticipate them growing and developing over the course of the season,” he said.
Schedule
Sat., Nov. 26
Verona vs. Wauwatosa West, 6:15 p.m. Oak Creek High School
Thurs., Dec. 1
Verona at Janesville Parker, 7:15 p.m., Janesville Parker High School
Sat., Dec. 3
Verona vs. Beloit Memorial, 2:30 p.m., Verona Area High School
Fri., Dec. 9
Verona vs. Sun Prairie West, 7:15 p.m., VAHS
Thurs., Dec. 15
Verona at Madison West, 7:15 p.m., Madison West High School
Sat., Dec. 17
Verona vs. West Salem, 1:45 p.m., Madison College
Thurs., Dec. 22
Verona at Brookfield East, 7 p.m., Brookfield East High School
Wed., Dec. 28
Verona at Janesville Craig, 7:15 p.m., Janesville Craig High School
Thurs., Jan. 5
Verona vs. Madison Memorial, 7:15 p.m., VAHS
Sat., Jan. 7
Verona vs. Sun Prairie East, 2:30 p.m., VAHS
Thurs., Jan. 12
Verona at Madison East, 7:15 p.m., Madison East High School
Sat., Jan. 14
Verona vs. Middleton, 1:30 p.m., Madison College
Tues., Jan. 17
Verona at Madison La Follette, 7:15 p.m., Madison La Follette High School
Fri., Jan. 20
Verona vs. Janesville Parker, 7:15 p.m., VAHS
Thurs., Jan. 26
Verona at Beloit Memorial, 7:15 p.m., Beloit Memorial High School
Tues., Jan. 31
Verona at Sun Prairie West, 7:15 p.m., Sun Prairie West High School
Fri., Feb. 3
Verona vs. Madison West, 7:15 p.m., VAHS
Thurs., Feb. 9
Verona vs. Janesville Craig, 7:15 p.m., VAHS
Sat., Feb. 11
Verona at Madison Memorial, 7:15 p.m., Madison Memorial High School
Tues., Feb. 14
Verona at Sun Prairie East, 7:15 p.m., Sun Prairie East High School
Fri., Feb. 17
Verona vs. Madison East, 7:15 p.m., VAHS
Sat., Feb. 18
Verona vs. Menomonee Falls, 7:30 p.m., VAHS
Tues., Feb. 21
Verona vs. Middleton, 7:15 p.m., VAHS
Thurs., Feb. 23
Verona vs. Madison La Follette, 7:15 p.m., VAHS