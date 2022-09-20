Curtrel Robinson will be trading in the crimson red of La Follette for the orange and black of Verona after being named the Wildcats’ new head boys basketball coach.
Verona Area High School Athletics Director Joel Zimba announced that Robinson had been named the new Verona coach in a news release on Monday, Sept. 19.
Zimba said Robinson checks all of the boxes.
“Coach Robinson is an established coach who has had success everywhere he’s been, both on and off the court,” Zimba said. “He embodies all of the characteristics you want in a leader of young men, and we are excited about what’s ahead for our student-athletes and community.”
Robinson – a Madison La Follette alumnus – coached his alma mater for eight years. In his tenure, he guided La Follette to two conference championships (2022) and 2020), four regional titles and six sectional final appearances. Robinson takes over a Verona team that finished 11-14 overall and 6-12 in the Big Eight to tie Janesville Craig for eighth in the conference last year. Robinson replaces former coach Reggie Patterson, who took over as the Madison Edgewood head boys basketball coach. Patterson is in his first year as a social studies teacher at Edgewood and he replaces long-time Crusader coach Chris Zwettler.
“Head coaching experience is always a plus, especially within the same conference,” Zimba said. “You learn not to let too much surprise you in this job, but I was excited to see a highly touted coach like Curtrel throw his name into the hat.”
Robinson works in the Verona School District, in his role as a restorative practice and student engagement and as the assistant athletic director at Badger Ridge Middle School.
“Coach Robinson is an incredible coach but an even better person,” Zimba said. “Whenever you are searching for a new coach, you evaluate the person as a whole in your search, not only their ability to call plays. You want your coach to embody the standards that you expect your student-athletes to live up to, and coach Robinson has done that everywhere he’s coached.”
After graduating from La Follette, Robinson went on to win two Division II national titles with Winona State. Robinson was the head junior varsity coach for Monona Grove from 2010-11 before holding the same position at Sun Prairie from 2011-13.
On Monday, Sept. 19, the Verona athletics Twitter page tweeted: “We welcome Curtrel Robinson as the next @VAHSwildcats boys basketball coach! Coach Robinson has an extensive track record of success as a head coach, but more importantly, he’s an even better person. Please give a warm Wildcats welcome to Coach Robinson! #GoWildcats.”