Sophomore forward Drew Murphy has had his fair share of amazing games in his young career.
However, none of them compare to what he did against Madison West on Friday, Feb. 3rd, when he put up a career-high 41 points.
The Wildcats took down the Regents 89-65 in a Big Eight game at Verona Area High School.
After scoring 23 points in the first half, Murphy put up 18 more in the second half en route to 41 – which set a Verona program record. The previous school record was set at 40 points.
An aggressive Verona full-court press led to the Regents committing 18 turnovers, many of which led to transition buckets for Murphy.
The game was a huge confidence boost for Murphy, who had seen his minutes take a hit the last couple of games.
“He wasn’t really playing to his caliber,” Verona head coach Curtrel Robinson said.
Despite a couple down games, Robinson said that Murphy has been working his butt off the past week and a half in practice.
“(Scoring 41 points) doesn’t just happen overnight,” Robinson added.
The Wildcats (11-6, 9-5 Big Eight) came into the conference clash against Madison West (3-14, 2-12 Big Eight) riding a four game win streak. In their past matchup, Verona won 107-78 and was led by sophomore guard Tre Poteat, who put up 29 points. In that game, Murphy was the Wildcats’ second leading scorer with 25 points.
“I like the matchup (West) gives me and was able to take advantage of it,” Murphy said.
In the first half, the game was surprisingly close.
Verona started off on a 7-0 run, but West fought hard. Early foul trouble was a problem for the Wildcats, and at one point the Wildcats were out-fouling the Regents 13-4. With 11:25 left, West entered the bonus.
Early in the game, Verona starting forward Wes Briquelet picked up two fouls. That led to an increase in minutes for sophomore forward Aidan Chatman and junior forward Mason Sherry. With both of them listed at 6-foot-4, Robinson said that their size helped the team.
Chatman, who was the first man off the bench for the Wildcats, scored nine points and corralled eight rebounds in the contest. Robinson was quick to praise his size and rebounding ability after the game.
As for Sherry, Robinson titles him as a headsy player.
“He focuses on defending, keeping the offense flowing, and getting guys the ball,” Robinson said.
Sherry finished with two points and six boards, but was smart with the ball and played well on the defensive end.
By the half, Verona led 40-37. Poteat scored eight points early and had 10 by the break. West was 12 of 18 from the free-throw line and Verona was just 4 of 6. Most of the Regents’ first half scoring came from 6-foot-3 freshman forward Caleb Liggon (14 points) and junior guard Jonah Simonson (9 points).
Verona came out of the half as a whole new team and outscored the Regents 49-28.
Poteat stayed hot and finished the game as Verona’s second leading scorer with 17 points.
“I like to develop a program and a team where on any given night someone can go off,” Robinson said.
West was led by Liggon, who finished with 20 points. The Regents second leading scorer was freshman guard Michael Wilson, who put up 10 points.
Verona 92, Sun Prairie West 88
Poteat hit a clutch 3-pointer as Verona overcame an 18-point deficit to beat Sun Prairie West in overtime on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Down 76-73, Poteat received a pass at the top of the 3-point line and knocked down the catch-and-shoot attempt to tie the game with nine seconds left.
The Wildcats won the overtime period 16-12.
Verona trailed by as much as 33-15 with 3 minutes left in the first half. The Wildcats went on a 10-3 run to finish off the half to go into halftime down 34-23
Verona continued to chip away at the deficit – cutting the West lead to 46-44 with 11 minutes, 2 seconds left in the second.
The Wolves led 70-63 with 2:06 left in regulation, but the Wildcats reeled off a 13-6 run to send the game to overtime – capped off by Poteat’s 3-pointer. Poteat finished with 21 points.
The senior guard duo of Gavin Farrell and Finley Deischer combined to score 45 points in the win. Farrell led the way with 23 points, while Deischer added 22 points.
Murphy added 12 points.
Verona completes the season sweep of Sun Prairie West as the Wildcats topped the Wolves 92-84 on Dec. 9