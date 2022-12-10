Wes Briquelet

Verona's Wes Briquelet grabs a rebound in traffic during the Wildcats' 92-84 Big Eight win over Sun Prairie West on Friday, Dec. 9, at Verona Area High School.

The Big Eight season is full of battles.

The Verona boys basketball team hung on to survive one of those conference fights during a 92-84 win over Sun Prairie West on Friday, Dec. 9, at Verona Area High School.

“This is the Big Eight,” Verona head coach Curtrel Robinson said. “Like I told the boys we want to be in the running for something – the top level. This is what it’s going to be like every night. We can’t get comfortable. This is what you play for.”

Verona (3-1, 2-1 Big Eight) led by as much as 19 points in the first half – but Sun Prairie West rallied to get it down to as little as seven points in the second.

“We’ve had to fight some adversity already this year,” senior guard Finley Deischer said. “I think it shows the resilience we have because we were up big but they made some runs. Basketball is a game of runs. We had to fight back, keep our heads up. There’s a lot to learn from this game.”

The Wildcats had a response to every Wolves’ run thanks in part to a game-high 26 points from sophomore forward Drew Murphy.

Drew Murphy

Verona's Drew Murphy surveys the defense during the Wildcats' 92-84 Big Eight win over Sun Prairie West on Friday, Dec. 9, at Verona Area High School.

“It’s always the same story with him,” Deischer said. “You’re guessing how many he had and you feel like it’s 13. And then he ends up with 30 every game. It’s just a guy that knows how to put the ball in the basket. Great touch around the rim, great shooter.”

Verona also got a big 20 points from Deischer – who put his stamp on the game right away as knocked down four 3-pointers in the first nine minutes of the game to jumpstart the Wildcats to a 26-9 lead.

“He’s definitely a scorer, a shooter,” Robinson said of Deischer. “This year we’re trying to expand his game for him to be a floor general for us. I think last year he played off the ball a lot. Totally new role for him.”

Deischer looked comfortable in his new role after he drilled a pair of 3-pointers to help Verona get out to an 8-0 advantage. Deischer – who hit a go-ahead and eventual game-winning 3 in Verona’s season-opening win over Wauwatosa West – connected on his fourth 3 off the half with 9 minutes, 44 seconds left in the first.

Deischer said it helped seeing a few shots go down early.

“It also helps that I got coaches and teammates who believe in me,” he added. “They tell me to keep shooting. They never lose belief.”

Finley Deischer

Verona's Finley Deischer draws contact while driving during the Wildcats' 92-84 Big Eight win over Sun Prairie West on Friday, Dec. 9, at Verona Area High School.

Deischer converted on an and-one to give Verona its biggest lead of the game at 42-23 with 4:09 left in the half. The senior guard hit a high floater just before the first half buzzer to give the Wildcats’ a 47-31 halftime lead.

Deischer ended with 14 first-half points.

“My teammates have a lot of trust in me,” he said. “We were just moving the ball really well.”

Deischer stopped an early 4-0 run from Sun Prairie West by hitting his fifth 3-pointer of the game to put Verona up 50-35 with 15:47 left in the game.

The Wolves got it down to as little as seven points at 71-64 with 4:45 left after an 11-0 jolt.

“We told the boys at the beginning of the game and at halftime that they’re (Sun Prairie West) a second half team,” Robinson said. “They’re not going to give up, they’re going to have some fight. They’re going to pressure us, get up into us a little bit. We knew that.”

Murphy did a lot of his damage in the second half, finishing with 16 points in the final 18 minutes. Among those points was a corner 3 to make it 80-69 with just over three minutes left.

Senior guard Kaden Kittleson also had a big second half with 10 of his 14 points coming after the break.

Kaden Kittleson

Verona's Kaden Kittleson attacks the hoop during the Wildcats' 92-84 Big Eight win over Sun Prairie West on Friday, Dec. 9, at Verona Area High School.

“Every team is going to try and take him (Murphy) out,” Robinson said. “He’s going to get double teamed, triple teamed. I think Finley having the game he had, Kaden having the game he had opened up things for him down the stretch to put the ice on the cake for us.”

Senior guard Zack Zimmerman and sophomore guard Kamarr Bridges added nine and eight points, respectively. Sun Prairie West entered the game 2-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big Eight.

Kamarr Bridges

Verona's Kamarr Bridges reacts to an and-one during the Wildcats' 92-84 Big Eight win over Sun Prairie West on Friday, Dec. 9, at Verona Area High School.

“This was a good test for us,” Robinson said. “Coming into this game I was excited, but also a little nervous because they’re a new team, but they’re not a new team. A lot of those guys played in big moments last year down the stretch.”

