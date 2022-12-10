Verona's Finley Deischer dribbles against pressure during the Wildcats' 92-84 Big Eight win over Sun Prairie West on Friday, Dec. 9, at Verona Area High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Kaden Kittleson
Verona's Kaden Kittleson attacks the hoop during the Wildcats' 92-84 Big Eight win over Sun Prairie West on Friday, Dec. 9, at Verona Area High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Finley Deischer
Verona's Finley Deischer handles the ball during the Wildcats' 92-84 Big Eight win over Sun Prairie West on Friday, Dec. 9, at Verona Area High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Wes Briquelet
Verona's Wes Briquelet tries to make a pass during the Wildcats' 92-84 Big Eight win over Sun Prairie West on Friday, Dec. 9, at Verona Area High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Tre Poteat
Verona's Tre Poteat tries to get by a defender during the Wildcats' 92-84 Big Eight win over Sun Prairie West on Friday, Dec. 9, at Verona Area High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Zack Zimmerman
Verona's Zack Zimmerman looks to make a pass during the Wildcats' 92-84 Big Eight win over Sun Prairie West on Friday, Dec. 9, at Verona Area High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Drew Murphy
Verona's Drew Murphy surveys the defense during the Wildcats' 92-84 Big Eight win over Sun Prairie West on Friday, Dec. 9, at Verona Area High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Finley Deischer
Verona's Finley Deischer draws contact while driving during the Wildcats' 92-84 Big Eight win over Sun Prairie West on Friday, Dec. 9, at Verona Area High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Kamarr Bridges
Verona's Kamarr Bridges reacts to an and-one during the Wildcats' 92-84 Big Eight win over Sun Prairie West on Friday, Dec. 9, at Verona Area High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Sean Iwuagwu
Verona's Sean Iwuagwu eyes up the basket during the Wildcats' 92-84 Big Eight win over Sun Prairie West on Friday, Dec. 9, at Verona Area High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Wes Briquelet
Verona's Wes Briquelet grabs a rebound in traffic during the Wildcats' 92-84 Big Eight win over Sun Prairie West on Friday, Dec. 9, at Verona Area High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Kamarr Bridges
Verona's Kamarr Bridges takes it on a fastbreak during the Wildcats' 92-84 Big Eight win over Sun Prairie West on Friday, Dec. 9, at Verona Area High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Zack Zimmerman
Verona's Zack Zimmerman protects the ball during the Wildcats' 92-84 Big Eight win over Sun Prairie West on Friday, Dec. 9, at Verona Area High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Tre Poteat
Verona's Tre Poteat surveys the defense during the Wildcats' 92-84 Big Eight win over Sun Prairie West on Friday, Dec. 9, at Verona Area High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Drew Murphy
Verona's Drew Murphy rises up for a layup during the Wildcats' 92-84 Big Eight win over Sun Prairie West on Friday, Dec. 9, at Verona Area High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona Boys Basketball
The Verona bench reacts to a made 3 during the Wildcats' 92-84 Big Eight win over Sun Prairie West on Friday, Dec. 9, at Verona Area High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Drew Murphy
Verona's Drew Murphy looks to make a pass during the Wildcats' 92-84 Big Eight win over Sun Prairie West on Friday, Dec. 9, at Verona Area High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Kaden Kittleson
Verona's Kaden Kittleson pump fakes during the Wildcats' 92-84 Big Eight win over Sun Prairie West on Friday, Dec. 9, at Verona Area High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Drew Murphy
Verona's Drew Murphy goes up for a layup during the Wildcats' 92-84 Big Eight win over Sun Prairie West on Friday, Dec. 9, at Verona Area High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Curtrel Robinson
Verona head coach Curtrel Robinson claps during the Wildcats' 92-84 Big Eight win over Sun Prairie West on Friday, Dec. 9, at Verona Area High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
“This is the Big Eight,” Verona head coach Curtrel Robinson said. “Like I told the boys we want to be in the running for something – the top level. This is what it’s going to be like every night. We can’t get comfortable. This is what you play for.”
Verona (3-1, 2-1 Big Eight) led by as much as 19 points in the first half – but Sun Prairie West rallied to get it down to as little as seven points in the second.
“We’ve had to fight some adversity already this year,” senior guard Finley Deischer said. “I think it shows the resilience we have because we were up big but they made some runs. Basketball is a game of runs. We had to fight back, keep our heads up. There’s a lot to learn from this game.”
The Wildcats had a response to every Wolves’ run thanks in part to a game-high 26 points from sophomore forward Drew Murphy.
“It’s always the same story with him,” Deischer said. “You’re guessing how many he had and you feel like it’s 13. And then he ends up with 30 every game. It’s just a guy that knows how to put the ball in the basket. Great touch around the rim, great shooter.”
Verona also got a big 20 points from Deischer – who put his stamp on the game right away as knocked down four 3-pointers in the first nine minutes of the game to jumpstart the Wildcats to a 26-9 lead.
“He’s definitely a scorer, a shooter,” Robinson said of Deischer. “This year we’re trying to expand his game for him to be a floor general for us. I think last year he played off the ball a lot. Totally new role for him.”
Deischer looked comfortable in his new role after he drilled a pair of 3-pointers to help Verona get out to an 8-0 advantage. Deischer – who hit a go-ahead and eventual game-winning 3 in Verona’s season-opening win over Wauwatosa West – connected on his fourth 3 off the half with 9 minutes, 44 seconds left in the first.
Deischer said it helped seeing a few shots go down early.
“It also helps that I got coaches and teammates who believe in me,” he added. “They tell me to keep shooting. They never lose belief.”
Deischer converted on an and-one to give Verona its biggest lead of the game at 42-23 with 4:09 left in the half. The senior guard hit a high floater just before the first half buzzer to give the Wildcats’ a 47-31 halftime lead.
Deischer ended with 14 first-half points.
“My teammates have a lot of trust in me,” he said. “We were just moving the ball really well.”
Deischer stopped an early 4-0 run from Sun Prairie West by hitting his fifth 3-pointer of the game to put Verona up 50-35 with 15:47 left in the game.
The Wolves got it down to as little as seven points at 71-64 with 4:45 left after an 11-0 jolt.
“We told the boys at the beginning of the game and at halftime that they’re (Sun Prairie West) a second half team,” Robinson said. “They’re not going to give up, they’re going to have some fight. They’re going to pressure us, get up into us a little bit. We knew that.”
Murphy did a lot of his damage in the second half, finishing with 16 points in the final 18 minutes. Among those points was a corner 3 to make it 80-69 with just over three minutes left.
Senior guard Kaden Kittleson also had a big second half with 10 of his 14 points coming after the break.
“Every team is going to try and take him (Murphy) out,” Robinson said. “He’s going to get double teamed, triple teamed. I think Finley having the game he had, Kaden having the game he had opened up things for him down the stretch to put the ice on the cake for us.”
Senior guard Zack Zimmerman and sophomore guard Kamarr Bridges added nine and eight points, respectively. Sun Prairie West entered the game 2-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big Eight.
“This was a good test for us,” Robinson said. “Coming into this game I was excited, but also a little nervous because they’re a new team, but they’re not a new team. A lot of those guys played in big moments last year down the stretch.”
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
This month's Corre la Voz
Weather
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&