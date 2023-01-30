Senior guard Finley Deischer scored a team-high 17 points to help the Verona boys basketball team clip Beloit Memorial 70-67 on Thursday, Jan. 26, in Beloit.
Verona (9-6, 7-5 Big Eight) has won three straight games. The Wildcats led the Purple Knights by one point at the half. Verona outscored Beloit Memorial 38-36 in the second half. With the win, the Wildcats sweep the season series from the Purple Knights. Verona rolled past Beloit Memorial 84-63 on Dec. 3.
The Wildcats shot 83.3% from the free-throw line (10 of 12) compared to 50% (11 of 22) for Beloit Memorial. Verona hit 10 3-pointers. Senior guard Zack Zimmerman added 15 points and knocked down four 3s.
Verona sophomore Drew Murphy scored 12 points and sophomore Tre Poteat chipped in 11 points. Senior Gavin Farrell added seven points. Since returning from injury, Farrell is averaging 16.3 points per game.
Verona is scheduled to play at Sun Prairie West on Tuesday, Jan. 31.