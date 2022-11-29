Senior Finley Deischer hit a step back 3-pointer with about 20 seconds left to propel the Verona boys basketball team to a 68-67 comeback win over Wauwatosa West in the season-opening Autism Showcase on Saturday, Nov. 26, at Oak Creek High School.
“I couldn’t have drawn it up any better,” Verona coach Curtrel Robinson said.
Verona senior Zack Zimmerman knocked down a game-tying 3-pointer from the top of the key with about a minute left. Wauwatosa West answered by hitting a pair of free throws to take the lead. On the game-winner, the Wildcats used a motion offensive set before Deischer drove at a gap in the defense before stepping back and hitting the jumper.
“There was no second guessing about who was going to take that shot,” Robinson said. “The boys moved the ball and found the open guy. We want guys to be confident in those moments to take those shots.”
Verona rallied from an 18-point second half deficit. Robinson had the Wildcats switch to a halfcourt trapping and man-to-man pressure defense.
“That pressure defense is more my philosophy and style of play,” said Robinson, who made his head coaching debut for Verona after coaching Madison La Follette for eight seasons. “We saw they were being methodical with the ball and we had to do something to speed them up. We forced turnovers and were able to score in transition.”
Verona sophomore Drew Murphy scored a team-high 22 points and hit two 3-pointers. Deischer added 15 points and knocked down three 3s.
Wauwatosa West senior Cole Hansen scored a game-high 30 points and had 13 rebounds. Sophomore Jake Hansen – a St. John’s and Grambling State recruit – added 21 points.
Wauwatosa West 6-foot-11 sophomore Kai Rogers, who has offers from the University of Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota Texas and Tennessee, scored just six points and battled foul trouble.
“We wanted to have the mentality to attack and drive at him,” Robinson said.
The Wildcats shot 62% at the free throw line (18 of 29).
It was a dramatic opener for the Wildcats. Wauwatosa West jumped out to a 40-25 lead at the half.
“We just couldn’t throw the ball in the ocean in the first half,” Robinson said. “We knew the game was ours if we could get a series of stops and hit some shots.”
The Wildcats went 2-8 in games decided by six points or less last year. Robinson said some of the seniors and returning starters had discussed the fact that they had been in so many games last season and what they needed to do to pull them out.
“To walk away with a win and not give up is something we have talked about,” Robinson said. “I think our mentality is to never give up, play with grit and grind for a complete game.”