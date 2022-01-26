With a second round of Big Eight Conference games around the corner, the Verona boys basketball team is getting hot at the right time.
Verona (9-5, 4-4 Big Eight) is 6-1 in its past seven games. The Wildcats beat Mount Horeb 77-66 on Monday, Jan. 24, in a nonconference road game. That came on the heels of Verona’s 71-62 win over Madison West on Friday, Jan. 21, at Verona Area High School. The only loss for Verona in the past two weeks came to Waukesha West 78-58 on Tuesday, Jan. 18, in Waukesha.
“That win was big for us because it showed us what we can be,” Verona coach Reggie Patterson said of the victory over the Regents. “It’s a confidence booster.”
Verona will play two conference games this week at Sun Prairie on Thursday, Jan. 27, and at Janesville Craig on Saturday, Jan. 29. Verona is fifth in the conference, but has the same amount of Big Eight losses as Sun Prairie, which has played two more league games than the Wildcats.
“Our biggest issue will be playing together, playing the whole game and understanding the scouting report if we want to get to where we want to be,” Patterson said.
Verona 77, Mount Horeb 66
Senior Jonah Anderson scored 19 points to lead the Wildcats to a comeback win over Mount Horeb Jan. 24.
Mount Horeb jumped out to a 14-point lead at the half. Verona outscored Mount Horeb 47-22 in the second half.
“Mount Horeb plays extremely hard,” Patterson said. “In the second half, we matched how hard they were playing.”
The Wildcats had five players in double figures. Freshman forward Drew Murphy scored 17 points and both senior guard Kyle Krantz and junior guard Gavin Farrell added 12 points. Junior Drake Badger chipped in 10 points.
Verona 71, Madison West 62
Verona turned to its halfcourt defense to limit Madison West’s top scoring duo.
In the first meeting between the teams, Madison West’s Ta-shun Pender and Jerome Jacobs II combined to score 53 points. Pender scored 29 points in the last game against the Wildcats. In the rematch on Jan. 21, Verona limited Pender to 17 points and held Jacobs to just 10 points.
“They are two of the better players in the Big Eight Conference,” Patterson said. “I thought overall our team defense was much better this time.”
Patterson said the first time the Wildcats played a full court press defense against the Regents.
“This time we got back and set up our defense and made adjustments,” he said.
Farrell scored a game-high 20 points. The Wildcats had five players reach double figures.
“They did a really good job of sharing the basketball, getting good open shots and running the offense,” Patterson said.
Krantz added 17 points and Murphy had 15 points. Both Anderson and Badger chipped in 10 points.
Waukesha South 78, Verona 58
Anderson scored a team-high 11 points, but the Wildcats couldn’t extend their winning streak to four straight games in a nonconference loss to Waukesha South on Jan. 18, in Waukesha.
Waukesha South (11-4) was led by Tyran Cook who scored a game-high 32 points and had eight rebounds.
Both Farrell and Krantz chipped in eight points for Verona.