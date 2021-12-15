With a couple of Verona boys basketball players battling a stomach illness, freshman Drew Murphy got his first chance to start.
He made his first start on the road in the Wildcats' 75-70 loss to Madison West on Tuesday, Dec. 7. He then earned his first home start and Verona snapped a two-game losing streak, running by Janesville Parker 75-57 on Friday, Dec. 10, at Verona Area High School.
“It feels good to get back in the win column after two hard losses,” Murphy said.
Murphy scored in double digits both games, including a game-high 23 points against the Regents.
“It amps you up a little to hear my name called in the starting lineup,” Murphy said.
Verona was scheduled to play at Middleton on Tuesday, Dec. 14. The Wildcats will host Madison La Follette on Thursday, Dec. 16.
Verona 75, Janesville Parker 57
The Wildcats used a press defense to jump-start a big second half run to roll past the Vikings Dec. 10.
Verona forced Janesville Parker into 16 turnovers and limited the Vikings to 36.5% shooting (19 of 52).
Murphy scored a team-high 15 points. Senior Kyle Krantz added 13 points and junior Gavin Farrell finished with 12.
The Wildcats hit 12 3-pointers. Murphy hit four 3-pointers and Farrell made three 3s
“The biggest thing for us is we shared the ball,” Verona head coach Reginald Patterson said. “Once you start getting turnovers you generate some good passes around the offense, then your defense tends to get better because guys are getting stops and kicking it ahead and getting open shots.”
Murphy said having balanced scoring doesn’t give the opposing team any tendencies about who the go-to player is down the stretch.
Senior Jonah Anderson chipped in nine points and excelled at driving to the basket and setting up teammates with passes.
“When Jonah stays out of foul trouble he helps this team tremendously,” Patterson said. “He can get downhill, get guys open and see players open before players get open. His court vision is great.”
Janesville Parker 6-foot-8 center Jacob Naber scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Farrell and Mitchell battled a stomach illness and came off the bench. Murphy and senior Mason Fink started in their spots. Fink scored seven points.
Madison West 75, Verona 70
Verona shot 50% at the free throw line (15 of 30) and lost a tight Big Eight Conference road game to Madison West Dec. 7, in Madison.
For the second straight game, the Wildcats gave up 75 points or more. Murphy scored a team-high 23 points.
Madison West led Verona by one point at the half. The Regents outscored the Wildcats 42-38 in the second half.
Anderson added 16 points and Krantz chipped in 11. Junior Zack Zimmerman added seven points.